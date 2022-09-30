Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After not being held since 2019 due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese Grand Prix finally returns this weekend as F1's travelling circus pitches up at the Suzuka International Circuit. One of the most well-known and exciting tracks on the calendar, the return of Japan's showpiece race will be...
'Fantastic' Barnes set to overtake Owens' Test referee record
England referee Wayne Barnes is set to make history when he takes charge of his 100th and 101st Test matches during the upcoming November international window. The 43-year-old, who made his debut in Fiji in June 2006, will become only the second referee to reach a century of Test games after Nigel Owens when he takes charge of Wales versus New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on November 5.
'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?
The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
RELATED PEOPLE
Springbok Women name settled side for World Cup opener
The Springbok Women’s team to play France in their opening Pool C match of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand has a familiar and experienced look to it, with only prop Sanelisiwe Charlie not a regular starter in the 2022 season. Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer named both...
Former All Black Steven Luatua to suit up for Samoa in November
Two former All Blacks will join Samoa’s ranks for their upcoming trip to Europe. Manu Samoa will head north in November to take on Italy, Georgia and Romania and they’ll have the services of two former All Blacks on their books in the forms of Steven Luatua and Jeff Toomaga-Allen.
Qatar World Cup Spends Big on Security With Emphasis on Cyber Threats
Ahead of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East, Qatar is spending billions not only to keep physical threats at bay, but also to prevent cybersecurity breaches during the event, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. The risk of cyber attacks increases during mega sporting events such as the World Cup. Cybersecurity experts predict that hackers could target institutional services such as ticketing and hotel bookings, as well as individuals traveling to Qatar. Phishing and social engineering could be used to steal personal or financial information from anyone using the internet, especially on public Wi-Fi at the...
