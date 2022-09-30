ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, PA

WOLF

Trucks Continue to Crash at Giant's Despair

LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “I think a lot of them don’t understand the roads up there, where its going to take them. So, they think they’re going to get lost or have to go way out of their way to come down. Their GPS is probably showing them the fastest route” says lifelong resident, Robert Katarsky Sr.
LAUREL RUN, PA
WOLF

High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash

HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Gravestone Manor opens for 2022 spooky season

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One of Pennsylvania’s most immersive Halloween experiences--Gravestone Manor-- returned on Friday night. It's located at the Trion Warehouse on Highway 315 in Plains. The attraction has a theater with elaborate scenes and effects. This year's show is about an abandoned campground with...
PLAINS, PA
WOLF

Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

State Police continue to investigate 1973 cold case

LA PLUME TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore are continuing their investigation into the 49-year-old missing person case of Sandra Hopler. Hopler was reported missing from Keystone College in La Plume, PA on September 29, 1973, and was last seen in Scranton, PA. She was 18 years old at the time of her disappearance.
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Water boil advisory for Freeland area

FREELAND, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Freeland Municipal Authority issued a water boil advisory for the community due to a water main break. Until further notice, residents are warned not to drink water from the tap until it has been boiled for at least a minute. The Freeland Municipal...
FREELAND, PA
WOLF

I-81 lane closure in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One lane of I-81 in lower Luzerne County will be closed for the remainder of the day due to bridge repair work. According to PennDOT, a lane has been shut down at mile marker 142 near Hazleton as crews perform bridge repairs. The closure is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP search for missing 15-year-old girl

LEHIGH TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Honesdale are searching for a teenage girl they say has been missing since Saturday, October 1st. Jillian Dunaway, 15, ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland around 11 PM on Saturday, according to troopers.
NEWFOUNDLAND, PA
WOLF

Missing Shickshinny woman found

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Update 3:15 PM: Police have located Sherrick. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ State Police in Shickshinny are searching for 75-year-old Leona Sherrick. Sherrick is described as a white female, 5'5", 200 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last spoken to on 9/29/22 and has not...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
WOLF

Woman dies in hospital over a month after car accident

LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Over a month after a Mahoning Township crash, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, Patricia Rodenbach, of Lehighton, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 30th. Her cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WOLF

Police asks for public's help in finding missing Scranton woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman they say has been missing for 9 days. Officials say 42-year-old Theresa Bautista hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday, September 27th. Bautista is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Three family members arrested for assaulting each other

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Three people from Frackville are facing assault charges after a reported domestic disturbance on Monday afternoon. According to Skook News, Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson says officers were dispatched to a home on Railroad Avenue around 1:15 PM and made contact with 21-year-old Darren Kroh, 30-year-old Brittany Marks, and 49-year-old Paul Townsend.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WOLF

Coffee with a Cop event with Hazleton Police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday was the annual Coffee with a Cop event. It's a day for Hazelton Police to interact with the community and build relations. Police can showcase new equipment to the public and answer any questions or concerns the community might have. There's even a...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Police seek to identify suspect in Pocono Twp. car theft

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a body shop in Monroe County on Monday. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to "Advanced Collision" in Pocono Township for a report of vehicle theft. An initial...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Missing woman found dead inside Conyngham Twp. home

CONYNGHAM TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman reported missing from Luzerne County on Monday was found dead inside her home. State Police in Shickshinny issued a release stating that 75-year-old Leona Sherrick hadn't been seen or heard from since last Thursday. Hours later, PSP canceled the missing person...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Healthcare worker accused of assaulting patient at healthcare center

CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating the reported assault of a patient at a Monroe County healthcare center. According to State Police, around 1 PM on September 28th, troopers were called to the Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chestnuthill Township for a reported assault. Officials...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

