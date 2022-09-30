Read full article on original website
WOLF
Trucks Continue to Crash at Giant's Despair
LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “I think a lot of them don’t understand the roads up there, where its going to take them. So, they think they’re going to get lost or have to go way out of their way to come down. Their GPS is probably showing them the fastest route” says lifelong resident, Robert Katarsky Sr.
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
WOLF
Gravestone Manor opens for 2022 spooky season
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One of Pennsylvania’s most immersive Halloween experiences--Gravestone Manor-- returned on Friday night. It's located at the Trion Warehouse on Highway 315 in Plains. The attraction has a theater with elaborate scenes and effects. This year's show is about an abandoned campground with...
WOLF
Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
WOLF
State Police continue to investigate 1973 cold case
LA PLUME TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore are continuing their investigation into the 49-year-old missing person case of Sandra Hopler. Hopler was reported missing from Keystone College in La Plume, PA on September 29, 1973, and was last seen in Scranton, PA. She was 18 years old at the time of her disappearance.
WOLF
Water boil advisory for Freeland area
FREELAND, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Freeland Municipal Authority issued a water boil advisory for the community due to a water main break. Until further notice, residents are warned not to drink water from the tap until it has been boiled for at least a minute. The Freeland Municipal...
WOLF
I-81 lane closure in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One lane of I-81 in lower Luzerne County will be closed for the remainder of the day due to bridge repair work. According to PennDOT, a lane has been shut down at mile marker 142 near Hazleton as crews perform bridge repairs. The closure is...
WOLF
PSP search for missing 15-year-old girl
LEHIGH TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Honesdale are searching for a teenage girl they say has been missing since Saturday, October 1st. Jillian Dunaway, 15, ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland around 11 PM on Saturday, according to troopers.
WOLF
Missing Shickshinny woman found
SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Update 3:15 PM: Police have located Sherrick. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ State Police in Shickshinny are searching for 75-year-old Leona Sherrick. Sherrick is described as a white female, 5'5", 200 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last spoken to on 9/29/22 and has not...
WOLF
Woman dies in hospital over a month after car accident
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Over a month after a Mahoning Township crash, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, Patricia Rodenbach, of Lehighton, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 30th. Her cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.
WOLF
Parents arrested after 5-year-old boy found wandering streets at 1:30 AM in diaper
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two parents in Schuylkill County are facing child endangerment charges after police say their 5-year-old son was found wandering the city streets around 1:30 AM last Wednesday. According to Skook News, Pottsville Police say a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of...
WOLF
Police asks for public's help in finding missing Scranton woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman they say has been missing for 9 days. Officials say 42-year-old Theresa Bautista hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday, September 27th. Bautista is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220...
WOLF
Three family members arrested for assaulting each other
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Three people from Frackville are facing assault charges after a reported domestic disturbance on Monday afternoon. According to Skook News, Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson says officers were dispatched to a home on Railroad Avenue around 1:15 PM and made contact with 21-year-old Darren Kroh, 30-year-old Brittany Marks, and 49-year-old Paul Townsend.
WOLF
Coffee with a Cop event with Hazleton Police
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday was the annual Coffee with a Cop event. It's a day for Hazelton Police to interact with the community and build relations. Police can showcase new equipment to the public and answer any questions or concerns the community might have. There's even a...
WOLF
Police seek to identify suspect in Pocono Twp. car theft
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a body shop in Monroe County on Monday. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to "Advanced Collision" in Pocono Township for a report of vehicle theft. An initial...
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
WOLF
19 people and 13 businesses charged with involvement in a vehicle title washing ring in PA
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — 19 people in Pennsylvania are facing charges for their involvement in a vehicle title washing scheme. The suspects are accused of buying and selling totaled and stolen cars that were not properly inspected. The attorney general’s office and the Lackawanna county DA worked the 2...
WOLF
Missing woman found dead inside Conyngham Twp. home
CONYNGHAM TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman reported missing from Luzerne County on Monday was found dead inside her home. State Police in Shickshinny issued a release stating that 75-year-old Leona Sherrick hadn't been seen or heard from since last Thursday. Hours later, PSP canceled the missing person...
WOLF
Healthcare worker accused of assaulting patient at healthcare center
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating the reported assault of a patient at a Monroe County healthcare center. According to State Police, around 1 PM on September 28th, troopers were called to the Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chestnuthill Township for a reported assault. Officials...
WOLF
Two men arrested after police discover stolen firearm and ghost gun during traffic stop
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Police seized a stolen firearm and ghost gun from two men early Sunday morning. According to police, around 2:16 AM on Sunday, Hazleton City Police received a report of a man with a firearm near East Broad Street and North Wyoming Street. Officers...
