ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Mets prep for playoffs with rout of Nationals

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history.Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East. The defending World Series champion Braves had already clinched the division title Tuesday because they hold the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets.The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986...
QUEENS, NY
The Hill

Smith: ‘Cover-up’ of abuse in women’s sports spans years

(NewsNation) — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Tuesday to discuss the sports world’s hottest topics: New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run, Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial head injury and a report of systemic abuse in women’s sports.
NFL
WOLF

WBS Penguins camp opens

The Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins are back on the ice for training camp the next two weeks at the Toyota Sportsplex. Coach JD Forrest returns as well Several members of the last’s years playoff team who were on the ice today after being sent down from Pittsburgh. It is also a chance to rate newer guys to be looked at with their first preseason game coming up.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy