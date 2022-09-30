Read full article on original website
Related
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5
Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 4, 2022: First place on the line in volleyball sections
With three weeks left in WPIAL girls volleyball section play, five matches are set for Tuesday with at least a share of first place up for grabs. • Section 1-4A: Pine-Richland (3-1) visits North Allegheny (4-0) in a match you can hear on HSSN. The Tigers beat the Rams in the first meeting, 3-0.
Comments / 0