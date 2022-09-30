ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Stanton-Essex bounces back with win, readies for pivotal bout with Bedford

(Stanton) -- After a major bounce-back victory, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (4-2) are preparing for a crucial district matchup with Bedford (3-3). Last week, Stanton-Essex took down Murray (3-4) in a 54-42 shootout. “It was a really exciting game for us,” Stanton-Essex head coach Jeff Grebin said. “We got off to...
BEDFORD, IA
Benton, IA
Top-ranked North Andrew faces stiff road test at No. 3 Albany

(Rosendale) -- Two of the top three teams in Missouri 8-Player get together in Albany on Friday evening. Top-ranked North Andrew (6-0) puts their perfect mark on the line against another undefeated standout in No. 3 ranked Albany (6-0). “When you see them defeat Worth County and Platte Valley, it...
ROSENDALE, MO
kmaland.com

Funeral services set for legendary KMAland coach Blunt

(KMAland) -- Funeral services have been set for legendary KMAland boys basketball coach Kevin Blunt. The funeral service is set for Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton while the visitation is at 5 PM Friday. Blunt, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 58,...
STANTON, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in

(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Improving Sacred Heart ready for key district matchup with Johnson-Brock

(Falls City) -- A key Class D2 District 1 showdown emanates from Falls City on Friday evening when Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1) hosts Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1). The Irish have continually improved throughout the season, bouncing back from an opening-week loss to Elmwood-Murdock to win four of their next five.
JOHNSON, NE
kmaland.com

Kevin E. Blunt, 58, Stanton, Iowa

Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for either a scholarship fund in Kevin's name or a landscaping project at the Villisca Golf Course. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
STANTON, IA
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: Jeff Farnan

(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Missouri House's 1st district seat--a position currently held by Allen Andrews, who is stepping away from the legislature due to term limits. Our first report is with Republican candidate Jeff Farnan.
kmaland.com

Weekend Shen assault leads to arrest

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman is charged in connection with an alleged assault early Sunday morning. Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Tammie Laynette Comstock was arrested for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers were contacted at around 3 a.m. regarding an altercation taking place in the 800 block of West Nishna Road.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak man booked for harassment

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for harassment in Red Oak early Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 60-year-old Tracy Lin Craven Sr was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nuckols Street. Authorities say Craven was arrested for 2nd degree harassment -- a serious misdemeanor.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Blossom Street water main repair continues

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials continue to troubleshoot issues with the city's ancient water mains. For the past week, city crews have worked on repairing the water main on Blossom Street between West Sheridan and West Lowell Avenues. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the issues are similar to those addressed at nearby infrastructure in recent years.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges

(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Fred Francis Welch IV, 53, at around 6:15 on a valid warrant for failure to appear, OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Welch IV was taken to Montgomery County Jail and...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Page County board, concerned residents continue discussions over O Avenue resurfacing concerns

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials and at least one concerned resident are continuing to discuss "end of project" details on a recent road resurfacing project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the county board of supervisors discussed the recent 11-mile, $3.3 million resurfacing project on O Avenue, or M63, with Page County Engineer J.D. King and county resident Tom Wagoner. Wagoner previously raised red flags regarding three main concerns, one of which started at the very beginning of the project with the cold-in-place recycling process done by a subcontractor back in May, and he critiqued a "lack of urgency" from the county.
PAGE COUNTY, IA

