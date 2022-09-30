Read full article on original website
The Oura Ring, At Last, Actually Looks Like a Normal Ring
There are lots of wellness wearables out there: the Apple Watch (and Apple Watch Ultra), the Fitbit, Samsung's Galaxy Watch and, of course, the Oura Ring. Each one is as much an accessory — like jewelry — as it is a tiny tech-embedded device capable of providing you status updates on your body's inner engine.
Deals: Hisense 65-inch ULED 4K Google TV now $450 off, DJI Mavic 3 quadcopter, more
All of today’s best deals kick off with a new all-time low on Hisense’s latest 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV at $450 off. That’s alongside the best prices yet on DJI’s latest Mavic 3 quadcopter and Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera hitting $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
Here's the Best Chance Yet to Restore Your Vintage G-Shock
G-Shocks tend to be used roughly and extensively because that's what they're made for — and they can take it better than just about any other watch. But, although hard to completely destroy, they can show wear. And if you've got a beat-up old G-Shock you love and want to see looking like new again, now's your chance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mondaine's Classic Clock Levels Up with Internet Power
Switzerland's railway clocks have come to symbolize a nation known for, among other things, watchmaking and hyper-punctual trains. This deceptively simple design is packed, however, with more than symbolism, as it's also pragmatic and simultaneously a Bauhaus design icon — and it's got a unique timekeeping feature. Licensed to...
Save Thousands on E-Mountain Bikes During This Exceptional Specialized Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Even if you know nothing about bikes, chances are you've heard of Specialized. Founded in 1974, the Morgan Hill, California-based brand has become what is likely the most ubiquitously known bike maker in the world thanks to its top-tier quality and innovation. Always pushing the limits, both at the high end and the low end of the pricing spectrum, no matter how much your bike costs, you know you're getting the best when you buy one of its bikes. Right now, you can save thousands on a new Specialized — including the brand's superlative e-mountain bikes, during its October Flash Sale, and, honestly, we've never quite seen deals like this.
Today in Gear: The Products You Want, The News You Need
Can’t decide between a yacht and a submarine? Well, now you don’t have to. U-Boat Worx Nautilus has designed a 123-foot superyacht that can travel 200 meters underwater. Once submerged, the vessel can reach a cruising speed of four knots – and stay there for up to four days. The boat is designed to comfortably accommodate ten guests (and six crew members), boasting four staterooms plus a primary suite. Across the 635-foot upper deck, fans can take advantage of a freshwater pool, bar and outdoor dining. Retailing now for about $24 million, U-Boat Worx reassures customers that once the – fully customizable – Nautilus is ordered, it will be delivered in just 30 days.
Don't Like What You See in Stores? Order Your Own Custom Sneakers
Whether you're an aspiring footwear designer or simply unhappy with what you're finding online, there are a number ways to order your own custom sneakers. Big brands like Nike, for example, have programs for customer customization. You can pick your base model and its color scheme and even add a logo or your initials. It's a hell of a deal considering Nike only adds on around $25-$40 fee.
The Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy in 2022
Buyers prefer SUVs to cars. And as electric cars become more mainstream this decade, the segment is bound to proliferate. There are several electric SUVs we can't wait to drive, including the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 launch later this year. And a plethora of off-roading options are on the way with SUVs like the Hummer EV SUV, Jeep Recon and the SUV from VW's new Scout brand. But there are still a bunch of compelling electric SUV options on the market today.
Paraboot's Unexpected New Collab Will Never See the Light of Day
If a brand teases a product, it's typically bound to come out. They wouldn't build the hype for no reason. Paraboot, however, has joined the ranks of high-fashion brands like Balenciaga and YZY (yuck) in practicing the fine art of Promoting Products That You'll Never Be Able to Buy™.
The Best New Knives & EDC of October 2022
We don't know about you, but we've spent at least the past couple years opening our minds to new ways of thinking. That trend extends even to our view of knives and EDC. Whereas in the past, it was hard for us to get past pocket knives and multi-tools, we now recognize that the category can be much, much broader.
Brooklinen Wants You to Do Your Shopping Early with Their First-Ever Holiday Collection
Spooky season may have just begun, but you know what’s really scary? Waiting until the last minute to complete your holiday shopping. In an effort to to help you avoid such a terrifying situation this year, Brooklinen has launched its first-ever holiday collection…on October 4. And it’s full of gifts for just about everyone on your list.
Our Favorite Electric Kettle Just Got Even Better
For a while now, Fellow has been setting the standard when it comes to electric kettles. The brand’s flagship Stagg EKG combines a beautiful modern design with advanced features like to-the-degree temperature control, and it’s become a must-have item for coffee snobs and design enthusiasts alike. And despite not having much in the way of formidable competitors on the market, Fellow just went and made the Stagg EKG even better.
iKamper's New Hardshell Rooftop Tent Is Perfect for Overland Adventures
IKamper is one of our favorite rooftop tent builders, known for their clever, award-winning designs. Now, the brand has just announced they are launching two cool new overlanding products this month: a wedge-style rooftop tent called the Blue Dot Voyager and an ExoShell 270 awning. The Blue Dot Voyager name...
The Rope Co.'s Hand-Woven Lobster Rope Doormats Are on Sale at Huckberry
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. It's easy to overlook the necessity of a good doormat until wet weather hits and you're tracking mud through your home or, worse, taking a fall on the front stoop. What you need is a hardy, weather-proof doormat that can withstand the elements — and bonus points if it looks nice too. With all that in mind, we present to you The Rope Co.'s lobster rope doormats. Made with real lobsterman rope, these doormats bring a coastal style and unbeatable durability to your doorstep. Plus, they're a GP reader favorite, and they're on sale at Huckberry.
Hyperlite Releases Its First Ski Pack, and It's a Featherweight Wonder
Pick up a Hyperlite Mountain Gear backpack, and you'll be blown away by what you're not feeling: weight. Bulk. Unnecessary trimmings and features. Hyperlite has built its reputation around constructing lightweight, high-quality backpacking packs, tents and accessories meant to get you outside, without weighing you down. Today, the brand announced...
Win a Fall Adventure Pack Worth Over $1,400
The transition to fall is huge: time to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your travel gear and start prepping for cold weather adventures. To give you the upper hand this year, we teamed up with our friends at Arlo Skye, Blundstone, Jacob Bromwell and Work Sharp to curate a pack of premium, adventure-ready gear worth over $1,400 – that you've got a chance to win. From quality boots and outdoor gear to drinkware and the luggage you’ll use to carry it all – we’ll keep you adventure-ready wherever the cold weather takes you.
Audi Electric Cars: How to Tell Your E-Trons Apart
Like most luxury automakers, Audi is going electric. Current plans call for the brand to launch its last internal combustion vehicle in 2026 and go 100 percent electric by 2023. Audi’s timeline may be more conservative than some manufacturers. But its product planning in the EV space has been aggressive. Audi has collaborated with its VW Group compatriots on dedicated EV platforms and launched several new vehicles to market. But the terminology can make it all a bit confusing.
Start a New Workout Routine with the Best Kettlebells
With roots dating back to 18th-century Russia, the kettlebell is a phenomenal example of fitness equipment. The training possibilities within the cast ring-and-ball profile are seemingly endless, allowing for workouts that target the arms, legs, core and more. Whether you’re embarking on a new fitness discipline or simply adding to...
Are You a Master Negotiator? Now You Can Haggle for a Himel Bros Leather Jacket
It's rare, at least in the era of online shopping, that you can haggle for what you want. Sure, in the resale world this is common, but not for new, full-priced items, especially if they're super-expensive to begin with. Deals are another thing entirely, because brands set these prices, not consumers. If someone wished the jacket they wanted was 50 percent off, not 35, they couldn't email the brand demanding a discount. It just doesn't work that way.
