Jackson County Pilot
Wierson reaches milestone as Huskies beat Saints
Deidre Wierson picked up her 150th career win as head coach of the Jackson County Central volleyball team Monday as the Huskies swept St. James by scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-20. The win moves the Huskies to 12-8 on the season. Emma Haren had 20 kills and nine digs...
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 10-6-22
Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a one-vehicle rollover with serious injuries on I-90 near the Heron Lake exit. The Okabena Fire Department and Lakefield Ambulance were also paged to the scene. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover about a half-mile southeast of Lakefield near the intersection of 460th...
Jackson County Pilot
Letter: Fundraiser a huge success, thanks to local support
A huge thank-you goes out to everyone who donated and everyone who came out and shopped at the PAWS (Precious Animals Worth Saving) Rummage Sale fundraiser last Thursday through Saturday. With everyone’s help, it was the best fundraiser we have ever had!. Thanks as well to the three wonderful...
