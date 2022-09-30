ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

WJCL

Tracking two tropical systems and a warming trend

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Twelve has formed and INVEST 91-L is tracking towards the Caribbean. If these systems strengthen, they will be Julia and Karl. Check the latest videocast for the forecast tracks. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, the fall-like chill will...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Beautiful October weather today. Tracking tropical development

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful early October weather will continue today with high pressure-system over the southeast. There will be mainly sunny throughout the day with some high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly warm in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Quiet weather will remain...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Health department issues beach water advisory for portion of Tybee Island

The following statement was issued Tuesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. " The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Middle Beach at Center Terrace, which extends from Lovell Street to 11th Street on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Savannah State hosting homecoming events this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's an exciting week on the campus of Savannah State University; it's time to celebrate homecoming. Homecoming swag is ready to go in the bookstore. And Tiger Arena is ready for a big pep rally Wednesday night. This year, the traditional parade will be held on campus instead of downtown. Savannah State leaders believe they have the best homecoming celebration anywhere.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

October feeling more like November...when warmer weather returns

A late autumn chill is in the air! Savannah's high temperature on Monday was only 65°, which is almost 20 degrees below average!. Temperatures are expected to remain below average the next couple days. Low temperatures may dip to the upper 40s in spots Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The coolest readings will occur over inland locations west of I-95.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Beautiful fall weather in the forecast throughout the workweek

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Beautiful fall weather is in the forecast today. The thick cloud cover from yesterday has moved to our north. There will be mainly sunny skies today with some high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be pleasantly mild with most areas in the mid-70s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

