Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Technical College of the Lowcountry: A History of A Public College of Beaufort, SCTyler Mc.Beaufort, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Your Morning Headlines. Beloved New Jersey-based gas station chain Wawa plans to bring new stations to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
WJCL
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster responds to fake school shooting reports from across state
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. Below: Beaufort High School following report of shots fired. "There's no excuse for that kind...
WJCL
Banana Ball World Tour: See all the cities the Savannah Bananas are headed in 2023
The Savannah Bananas will bring their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to 33 cities and 20 states in 2023. The Bananas say more than 700 cities and 28 countries were nominated by thousands of fans for the 2023 tour. The team narrowed it down to the final 32 cities for the tour in addition to their games in Savannah.
WJCL
FBI assisting after school shooter hoax calls in Beaufort County, across South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Update 6:49 p.m.:WJCL spoke with parents and students impacted by Wednesday's lockdown. Everyone said it was a scary situation. "I was very freaked out," said Dani Jenkins, a parent. "It was kind of scary because I didn't know what was going on and there were...
WJCL
Tracking two tropical systems and a warming trend
We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Twelve has formed and INVEST 91-L is tracking towards the Caribbean. If these systems strengthen, they will be Julia and Karl. Check the latest videocast for the forecast tracks. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, the fall-like chill will...
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems that could soon develop in the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Ian may have largely spared the greater Savannah area last week. But hurricane season isn't over yet. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 2 a.m. Monday, an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of...
WJCL
Beautiful October weather today. Tracking tropical development
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful early October weather will continue today with high pressure-system over the southeast. There will be mainly sunny throughout the day with some high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly warm in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Quiet weather will remain...
WJCL
Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet this Savannah entrepreneur whose determination led to success
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The owner of two Mexican restaurants in Savannah told WJCL 22 News that “it was not easy” leaving Mexico alone as a teenager, but she “had no choice at the time.”. Madai Rodriguez owns Katrina’s Mexican Grill on Chatham Parkway and Patron Mexican...
WJCL
Six months after a deadly tornado, the community of Bryan County continues to pick up the pieces
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Six months ago, a deadly tornado ripped through the Pembroke area in Bryan County, leaving one dead and many forced to rebuild. Several construction projects are underway as people across the county work to pick up the pieces. The courthouse that sits at the center...
WJCL
League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, WJCL partner for candidate forum in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — On Monday night, the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, in partnership with WJCL, held a forum for candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164 seats. The event took place at Richmond Hill City Center. The forum featured Senate District...
WJCL
Health department issues beach water advisory for portion of Tybee Island
The following statement was issued Tuesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. " The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Middle Beach at Center Terrace, which extends from Lovell Street to 11th Street on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
WJCL
Finnegan's Sharing Shack making recycling fun on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Recycling made fun!. In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're showing you how a simple idea blossomed into two summers of success. “Everyone leaves happy. It’s really fun," said Bethany McDonald, Founder of Finnegan’s Sharing Shack. Last summer we introduced you to Finnegan’s...
WJCL
Evidence leads to capture of South Carolina man for stealing motorcycle, driving it into lake
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a stolen motorcycle into Lake Hartwell. On August 17, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help identifying a person who led deputies on a pursuit in the Timberlake One area near Townville.
WJCL
Savannah State hosting homecoming events this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's an exciting week on the campus of Savannah State University; it's time to celebrate homecoming. Homecoming swag is ready to go in the bookstore. And Tiger Arena is ready for a big pep rally Wednesday night. This year, the traditional parade will be held on campus instead of downtown. Savannah State leaders believe they have the best homecoming celebration anywhere.
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
WJCL
October feeling more like November...when warmer weather returns
A late autumn chill is in the air! Savannah's high temperature on Monday was only 65°, which is almost 20 degrees below average!. Temperatures are expected to remain below average the next couple days. Low temperatures may dip to the upper 40s in spots Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The coolest readings will occur over inland locations west of I-95.
WJCL
Beautiful fall weather in the forecast throughout the workweek
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Beautiful fall weather is in the forecast today. The thick cloud cover from yesterday has moved to our north. There will be mainly sunny skies today with some high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be pleasantly mild with most areas in the mid-70s.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian shut down airports in Beaufort County. Here's when they're set to reopen
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Hilton Head Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport are closed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. The airports were closed Thursday as Ian moved from Florida to Georgia and South Carolina. According to the Beaufort County government, the airports are scheduled to reopen...
WJCL
Georgia Senator pushes U.S. Treasury to allow EV tax credit for Hyundai plant in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Hyundai announces plans for New Electric Vehicle Plant in Bryan Count. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is pushing the U.S. Treasury to allow Georgia car buyers and manufacturers to take full advantage of expanded tax credits for electric vehicles. The main auto-maker Warnock is worried...
WJCL
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
