ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing

10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Comment period for walleye regulation upstream of Island Lake Reservoir

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) announces it is proposing a walleye fishing regulation change for sections of the Otter and Cloquet rivers, which flow into the Island Lake Reservoir. According to the DNR, the change would make the walleye regulation the same for the reservoir and adjacent river segments.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
Marshall, MN
Sports
WDIO-TV

Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase

Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hermantown police investigating alleged theft involving $100,000 in PTO money

The Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization is cooperating with police, as officers investigate an alleged theft. Hermantown police confirmed that they began investigating, after meeting with the PTO president, Cyndi Lewis, on September 22nd. Lewis brought financial statements that show the PTO believes there were 369 individual thefts and overdrafts over...
HERMANTOWN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy