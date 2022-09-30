Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s soccer returns home picking up fifth straight win over Northwestern
The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s soccer team kicked off their first home game in a month on Wednesday topping Northwestern University 2-1 to earn their fifth straight win. Mackie Ringrose scored the first goal of the game for UWS halfway through the first half. The Eagles tied it...
WDIO-TV
Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing
10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
WDIO-TV
Comment period for walleye regulation upstream of Island Lake Reservoir
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) announces it is proposing a walleye fishing regulation change for sections of the Otter and Cloquet rivers, which flow into the Island Lake Reservoir. According to the DNR, the change would make the walleye regulation the same for the reservoir and adjacent river segments.
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids provides free rides around the city for residents in the community
Technological advances continue to expand rapidly, from electronics to cars, and much more. With vehicles, self-driving options are becoming more common even here in Northland. GoMarti is the new name on the street to look out for, as a fleet of five vans was launched through a partnership with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase
Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown police investigating alleged theft involving $100,000 in PTO money
The Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization is cooperating with police, as officers investigate an alleged theft. Hermantown police confirmed that they began investigating, after meeting with the PTO president, Cyndi Lewis, on September 22nd. Lewis brought financial statements that show the PTO believes there were 369 individual thefts and overdrafts over...
Comments / 0