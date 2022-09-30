ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor

A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Idaho State, UC Davis and Brawl of the Wild

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores and Montana beat writer Lucas Semb focus on an Idaho State-heavy football stretch. They discuss Montana's 28-20 win at ISU (0:58), Montana State's 41-27 home win over UC Davis (5:39), MSU's upcoming game against...
Zuleta leads charge for Rocky women's golf in Battlin' Bears Invite win

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club. The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.
JUCO transfer JT Reed helping Montana State's offensive line erase doubts

BOZEMAN — Questions swirled around Montana State’s offensive line before this football season began. None of the starters were more mysterious than JT Reed. Justus Perkins was MSU’s first-string center all of last season, and Rush Reimer started four games at tackle. Right guard Cole Sain saw the field when healthy last season. Marcus Wehr was transitioning from defensive to offensive line, but Montanans who watched him at Billings Central knew he had the talent to succeed.
High school football rankings: Upsets toss 6-Man into turmoil as playoffs loom

BOZEMAN — After five weeks of relative calm, Week 6 was 6-Man's turn to enter Montana's high school football meat grinder. Though top-three teams Big Sandy (6-0), Broadview-Lavina (6-0) and Bridger (5-1) kept marching along, the next three squads — Savage (4-1), Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-1) and Jordan (5-1) — all were ambushed. The upsets at the hands of unranked teams provided an opening for newcomer Roy-Winfred (5-1) at No. 10 in the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.
Billings Outlaws announce their 2023 Champions Indoor Football League schedule

BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have announced their Champions Indoor Football league schedule for 2023. The CIF announced the schedule for all eight returning teams — the Outlaws, Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs, league champion Salina (Kansas) Liberty, Omaha (Nebraska) Beef, Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits, Southwest Kansas Storm, Topeka (Kansas) Tropics, and Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals — on Sept. 28.
