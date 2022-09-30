Read full article on original website
High School Volleyball : Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Hidden Valley Titans defeated the Patrick Henry Patriots in 4 sets. The Titans improve to 16-0 overall and 7-0 in the River Ridge District.
Liberty Flames looking to improve even though being 4-1
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) -- The Liberty Flames football team is 4-1 on the season after a 38-24 win over Old Dominion last Saturday in Norfolk. LU is happy to be 4-1 and two wins away from bowl eligibility...the also feel they have to work on the miscues to be an even better ball club.
City of Salem prepares for upcoming half marathon and 8K
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem is gearing up for the Salem Half Marathon, Virginia’s Blue Ridge 8K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Half Marathon and 8K will start at 8:00 a.m. The route will take runners through neighborhoods, Roanoke College, and the Roanoke River Greenway. The races will both start and finish at the Salem Farmers Market.
Salem remembers country star Loretta Lynn's impact on community
A country music icon, Loretta Lynn was loved all over the United States for her honest lyrics and her journey from coal miner's daughter to music industry superstar. Salem remembers country star Loretta Lynn’s impact …. A country music icon, Loretta Lynn was loved all over the United States...
Veterans Voices : Joe Gaither
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For more than seventy years — Coach Joe Gaither has called the Roanoke Valley home. His early life shaped heavily by his family’s African roots – even growing up in Salem. In the 1960’s he went the segregated all-black G.W. Carver High School before spending his senior year at a desegregated Andrew Lewis High School. Gaither was basketball athlete at both schools…he learned a lot between going to the two schools.
Franklin Co. Humane Society holding inaugural “Cruise-In for a Cause”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday you can “Cruise-in for a Cause” and maybe even meet your furry best friend at an event in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is holding its inaugural “Cruise-in for a Cause” event on Saturday October 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount. Organizers say the event will raise funds for the FCHS and feature everything from a live band, adoptable pets, prizes and more.
Campbell Co. Deputies looking for wanted man
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in keeping a lookout for a wanted man. Deputies say 29-year-old Shawn Vicent Crews of Nathalie Va. is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Larceny of a firearm. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reports Crews is known to frequent the areas of Halifax, South Boston and Danville.
Pinpoint Weather: Mild days before weekend cool down
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier, milder, and sunnier weather is slated for the next few days in Southwest and Central Virginia. However, the slightly warmer weather pattern will be short-lived. High pressure will build into the area for the middle of the week, resulting in more sunshine and milder...
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
Roanoke County fire destroys one-story home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a residential structure fire on the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area on Monday morning at around 8:36. According to officials, the units from Station 7 found a one-story brick home...
What you should know before hiking or climbing this Fall
BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire & EMS officials say this is a popular time for outdoor activities, but they want to remind people to practice safety first. Especially when hiking, climbing, or caving. As the leaves change, it can be more tempting to head outdoors to the mountains...
Centra Health provides mobile mammograms to the community
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — October is breast cancer awareness month and Centra Health is encouraging women to make an appointment for a mammogram. For those who can’t easily access a screening facility, Centra is offering mobile mammogram services to ensure all women have access to mammograms. Taylor Brumbaugh...
Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a call on Jefferson Street at 6:28 last night for a report of a stabbing, resulting in one man in custody. According to LPD, charges are pending further investigation for an adult male suspect who was arrested without incident...
Furry Friends: Purr-ty kitten siblings ready for fur-ever homes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, October 4th Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Protection volunteers Libby Carden and Anita Finkle introduced us to kitten siblings Nico and Amara. Nico is a two-month-old neutered male and Amara is a two-month-old spayed female.
Micro-wedding venue in Forest works to relieve stress on the big day
FOREST, Va (WFXR) — The Vaughan House in Forest offers an intimate and low-stress wedding for couples looking to tie the knot. The venue fits 50 people, and couples can get married inside the flourishing greenhouse with their closest friends and family. The Vaughans worked in the wedding business...
