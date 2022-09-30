FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday you can “Cruise-in for a Cause” and maybe even meet your furry best friend at an event in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is holding its inaugural “Cruise-in for a Cause” event on Saturday October 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount. Organizers say the event will raise funds for the FCHS and feature everything from a live band, adoptable pets, prizes and more.

