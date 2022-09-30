ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Aaron Jackson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senior wide receiver Aaron Jackson scored three touchdowns for Ruston in the Bearcats 27-21 victory against Neville. The former Tiger got revenge on his old team with 129 yards on six catches. Jackson is an Aaron’s Ace for the first time.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM preps for homecoming game against Coastal Carolina

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks had not much of a choice to host one of the best teams in the conference for homecoming due to only having one home game in October. Coastal Carolina marches into Malone stadium this weekend with a 27-3 record in their last 30 games.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA October list of fall festivities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you wanting to get into the Halloween spirit or are maybe you just are looking for some fun fall festivities?. Here is a list of NELA fall festivities happening in the month of October NELA this year, 2022. If you know of an event happening that is not listed here, email the newsroom at news@knoe.com with information about what the event is, where it’s at, when it is, and any other pertinent information!
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Granberry Counciling Centers celebrate 25 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Granberry Counseling Center today with a group of over 30 people. According to Director Dr. Kathy Eichelberger, there have been over 127,000 appointments equaling over 30,000 people seen by counselors through the center since March 2000.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe FD preps for city-wide fire drill

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is holding a city-wide fire drill to teach about fire safety on Wednesday. The department chose to teach about fire safety before Monroe City Schools’ students get out of school for fall break. The Monroe Fire Department is inviting all schools,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A little bit of lagniappe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you think of comfort food, you probably think of a family dinner. You can find that same atmosphere at Belle’s Ole South Diner in West Monroe. The window even welcomes you and lets you know you are family the first time you walk in. That feeling is why customers such as Becki Connor keep coming back.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022. It happened in the 2000 block of Forsythe Ave. in Monroe. First responders arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Deputy Chief David Anthony said four businesses are located inside...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe

Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Juvenile stabbed in altercation

A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in an overnight hit-and-run that killed one man. On Oct. 3, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Monroe Police responded to the 7900 block of Desiard St. in reference to a hit-and-run crash. Officials say...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Understanding domestic violence warning signs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Scammers can tap into your checking account

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you have a bank account, listen up. People are complaining that scammers are withdrawing money using remotely created checks. They use this scheme to send fake checks from your account without having your authorization, according to the Better Business Bureau. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Expert educates on Mental Health Awareness Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With mental health conditions still on the rise, the Louisiana Department of Health is recognizing October as Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Mental Health America, nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. Dr. David Boyle,...
MONROE, LA

