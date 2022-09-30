Read full article on original website
Aaron’s Aces: Aaron Jackson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senior wide receiver Aaron Jackson scored three touchdowns for Ruston in the Bearcats 27-21 victory against Neville. The former Tiger got revenge on his old team with 129 yards on six catches. Jackson is an Aaron’s Ace for the first time.
ULM preps for homecoming game against Coastal Carolina
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks had not much of a choice to host one of the best teams in the conference for homecoming due to only having one home game in October. Coastal Carolina marches into Malone stadium this weekend with a 27-3 record in their last 30 games.
NELA October list of fall festivities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you wanting to get into the Halloween spirit or are maybe you just are looking for some fun fall festivities?. Here is a list of NELA fall festivities happening in the month of October NELA this year, 2022. If you know of an event happening that is not listed here, email the newsroom at news@knoe.com with information about what the event is, where it’s at, when it is, and any other pertinent information!
Granberry Counciling Centers celebrate 25 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Granberry Counseling Center today with a group of over 30 people. According to Director Dr. Kathy Eichelberger, there have been over 127,000 appointments equaling over 30,000 people seen by counselors through the center since March 2000.
Monroe FD preps for city-wide fire drill
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is holding a city-wide fire drill to teach about fire safety on Wednesday. The department chose to teach about fire safety before Monroe City Schools’ students get out of school for fall break. The Monroe Fire Department is inviting all schools,...
Feed Your Soul: A little bit of lagniappe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When you think of comfort food, you probably think of a family dinner. You can find that same atmosphere at Belle’s Ole South Diner in West Monroe. The window even welcomes you and lets you know you are family the first time you walk in. That feeling is why customers such as Becki Connor keep coming back.
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. When you think of comfort food, you probably think of a family dinner. You can find that same atmosphere at Belle’s Ole South Diner in West Monroe.
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022. It happened in the 2000 block of Forsythe Ave. in Monroe. First responders arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Deputy Chief David Anthony said four businesses are located inside...
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe
Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Juvenile stabbed in altercation
A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in an overnight hit-and-run that killed one man. On Oct. 3, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Monroe Police responded to the 7900 block of Desiard St. in reference to a hit-and-run crash. Officials say...
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
Understanding domestic violence warning signs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
Scammers can tap into your checking account
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you have a bank account, listen up. People are complaining that scammers are withdrawing money using remotely created checks. They use this scheme to send fake checks from your account without having your authorization, according to the Better Business Bureau. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with...
Expert educates on Mental Health Awareness Month
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With mental health conditions still on the rise, the Louisiana Department of Health is recognizing October as Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Mental Health America, nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. Dr. David Boyle,...
