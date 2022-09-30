Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Gianforte unveils tax exemption plans for upcoming legislative budget
KALISPELL, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte made his way to Flathead County where he spoke at R.D.O. Equipment in Kalispell, unveiling a new initiative to cut taxes for small businesses, farmers and ranchers. His plan is to reform the business equipment tax in next year’s legislative session. Last...
NBCMontana
Gianforte's housing task force hits significant milestone
BOZEMAN, Mont — Gov. Greg Gianforte’s housing task force released a nearly 60-page report highlighting potential solutions to increase supply of affordable and attainable workforce housing. It's the first report of its kind from the housing task force. “This is a collection of three months of really solid...
NBCMontana
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
NBCMontana
NBC MT Today: Zinke discusses economy, investigations, federal overreach, abortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Congressional Candidate Ryan Zinke topped by NBC Montana Today's studios for a live interview on Wednesday. Zinke outlined some of his economic priorities. "Montana is getting hit by inflation probably more than anyone else," Zinke said. "We drive bigger trucks, the distances are longer. Inflation...
NBCMontana
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
NBCMontana
Dept. of Commerce announces over $60 million in funding for small businesses
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $60 million in federal funding for small businesses across Montana. Funding comes from a loan program through the Department of Commerce's Small Business Credit Initiative. The goal of the funds is to help businesses with expansion and job...
NBCMontana
Gianforte attends fentanyl action meeting in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte paid a visit to the Butte on Tuesday, where they heard from local leaders on how they are addressing the fentanyl crisis. At the fentanyl action team meeting, Gianforte listened to concerns from elected officials, law enforcement, health care...
NBCMontana
Montana's top political cop announces resignation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan announced he will resign his seat effective Nov. 7. That's the day before the general election. The state's top political cop announced he tendered his resignation to Gov. Greg Gianforte as well as the president of the Montana Senate and speaker of the state House.
NBCMontana
Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
NBCMontana
Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon
Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
NBCMontana
Number of issues cause gas prices to rise in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — According to AAA, a number of factors are causing gas prices in Montana to rise. At least six California refineries are getting maintenance done right now, and there is a limited pipeline supply to the west coast from east of the Rockies. A fire also has...
NBCMontana
Justice Dept. works to protect older adults from fraud
MISSOULA, Mont. — The District of Montana will take part in the Justice Department's efforts to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. From Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022 Justice Department personnel and law enforcement partners pursued approximately 260 cases involving more than 600 defendants. Over the past year,...
NBCMontana
2 grizzlies trapped, relocated to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that two sub-adult grizzly bears were trapped from the northern Bitterroot Valley and relocated to a remote spot in the Sapphire Mountains. Montana FWP was prompted to pre-emptively move the bears after they were spending time near garbage, fruit...
NBCMontana
3D weather: October drought monitor update
Western Montana continues to experience ongoing drought conditions. However, over the last couple of weeks, we have seen bouts of widespread precipitation that brought some much-needed moisture to the area. So how has that impacted our Montana drought monitor? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down the newest data.
NBCMontana
North Valley Food Bank hosts Halloween food drive for kids, teens
MISSOULA, Mont. — The North Valley Food Bank is preparing for the third annual Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat food drive. The event helps hungry and undernourished kids and teens in northwest Montana. NVFB will begin the event this Saturday, and it ends on Halloween, Oct. 31.
NBCMontana
FWP uses electricity to catch fish on Bighorn River
Bozeman, Mont — To monitor Montana’s fish population, Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be using electricity to catch fish. They call it electrofishing. Officials use boats with generators that send electrodes into the water, temporarily stunning fish and causing them to float to the surface. That's when FWP fisheries crews use nets for the catch.
NBCMontana
'Zero tolerance': Florida sheriff sends warning to would-be looters in town slammed by Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — As southwest Florida communities pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation, residents now dealing with another problem: looting. During a press conference Tuesday, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida — which took a direct hit by Ian — announced that there were four arrests for looting, adding that three of the four are in the U.S. illegally.
NBCMontana
DC deputy mayor 'on leave' after alleged assault incident outside gym
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave after he was accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold's Gym in Arlington, Virginia, police said. We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart...
NBCMontana
Motivate Your Monday: Walking can improve your mood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Happy Monday everyone! I know it’s Monday, but today we can make it a good day especially if we can get our bodies moving. Few of us realize it, but walking has so many positive benefits for our minds, bodies and soul. For our minds,...
NBCMontana
Beartooth Highway reopens after weekend closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reopened the Beartooth Highway on Monday. Officials warn weather conditions at high elevations can cause sudden closures. MDT urges people to check their 511 map for conditions, closures and more before traveling.
