Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
North Valley Food Bank hosts Halloween food drive for kids, teens
MISSOULA, Mont. — The North Valley Food Bank is preparing for the third annual Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat food drive. The event helps hungry and undernourished kids and teens in northwest Montana. NVFB will begin the event this Saturday, and it ends on Halloween, Oct. 31.
NBCMontana
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
NBCMontana
Gianforte's housing task force hits significant milestone
BOZEMAN, Mont — Gov. Greg Gianforte’s housing task force released a nearly 60-page report highlighting potential solutions to increase supply of affordable and attainable workforce housing. It's the first report of its kind from the housing task force. “This is a collection of three months of really solid...
NBCMontana
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
NBCMontana
Gianforte attends fentanyl action meeting in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte paid a visit to the Butte on Tuesday, where they heard from local leaders on how they are addressing the fentanyl crisis. At the fentanyl action team meeting, Gianforte listened to concerns from elected officials, law enforcement, health care...
NBCMontana
NBC MT Today: Zinke discusses economy, investigations, federal overreach, abortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Congressional Candidate Ryan Zinke topped by NBC Montana Today's studios for a live interview on Wednesday. Zinke outlined some of his economic priorities. "Montana is getting hit by inflation probably more than anyone else," Zinke said. "We drive bigger trucks, the distances are longer. Inflation...
NBCMontana
Number of issues cause gas prices to rise in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — According to AAA, a number of factors are causing gas prices in Montana to rise. At least six California refineries are getting maintenance done right now, and there is a limited pipeline supply to the west coast from east of the Rockies. A fire also has...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBCMontana
2 grizzlies trapped, relocated to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that two sub-adult grizzly bears were trapped from the northern Bitterroot Valley and relocated to a remote spot in the Sapphire Mountains. Montana FWP was prompted to pre-emptively move the bears after they were spending time near garbage, fruit...
NBCMontana
Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon
Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
NBCMontana
Dept. of Commerce announces over $60 million in funding for small businesses
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $60 million in federal funding for small businesses across Montana. Funding comes from a loan program through the Department of Commerce's Small Business Credit Initiative. The goal of the funds is to help businesses with expansion and job...
NBCMontana
Motivate Your Monday: Walking can improve your mood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Happy Monday everyone! I know it’s Monday, but today we can make it a good day especially if we can get our bodies moving. Few of us realize it, but walking has so many positive benefits for our minds, bodies and soul. For our minds,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
DC deputy mayor 'on leave' after alleged assault incident outside gym
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave after he was accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold's Gym in Arlington, Virginia, police said. We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart...
NBCMontana
FWP uses electricity to catch fish on Bighorn River
Bozeman, Mont — To monitor Montana’s fish population, Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be using electricity to catch fish. They call it electrofishing. Officials use boats with generators that send electrodes into the water, temporarily stunning fish and causing them to float to the surface. That's when FWP fisheries crews use nets for the catch.
NBCMontana
Justice Dept. works to protect older adults from fraud
MISSOULA, Mont. — The District of Montana will take part in the Justice Department's efforts to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. From Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022 Justice Department personnel and law enforcement partners pursued approximately 260 cases involving more than 600 defendants. Over the past year,...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Preview of Western Montana's year-ending average temperatures
Fall is a time of transition, not only for our plants and animals but also for our weather. The days are getting shorter, and our temperatures are cooling. Regarding temperatures, what can we expect for the last months of the year? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down western Montana’s average temperatures for the remainder of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Gorgeous fall weather, temperatures above normal
Low clouds and patchy fog this morning across western Montana. High pressure will be the dominate feature this week across western Montana. Daytime highs will be a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time year. If you have outdoor plans, get ready for sunshine and 70s! Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
NBCMontana
Beartooth Highway reopens after weekend closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reopened the Beartooth Highway on Monday. Officials warn weather conditions at high elevations can cause sudden closures. MDT urges people to check their 511 map for conditions, closures and more before traveling.
NBCMontana
Temperatures remain above normal, cooler weather arrives next week
Low clouds and patchy fog this morning across western Montana. Hazy sunshine and light winds are expected for the rest of the day. Above normal temperatures will continue today with most areas in the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. This will be the trend through the weekend.
Comments / 0