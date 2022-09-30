Read full article on original website
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway.
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
Pipe repaired, water plant running Cape Girardeau boil water advisory
Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week
Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping restore drinking water.
Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting.
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory: School closings
Carbondale Police say they have taken suspects into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on the 700 block of Lewis Lane on Monday afternoon. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break.
Water distribution in Cape Girardeau
Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping restore drinking water.
Veterans to be welcomed home from Honor Flight at Marion airport
The water main break is bad for local businesses as well as they are now on a business break because of it. A broken pipe is fixed, but it could be days before people in Cape Girardeau are able to safely drink water straight from the tap.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week. They had called off classes for Tuesday because of a significant water main break in town. According to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Facebook page, it has plenty...
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order. According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.
New Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry to begin serving community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will begin serving the community from its new building. The new food pantry, located on S. Sprigg Street near the original location, will open on Tuesday, October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The new building includes 6,000...
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee.
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
