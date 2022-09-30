Read full article on original website
Related
After Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers, Black neighborhood residents say they aren’t counting on much help
Residents in Dunbar say they have grown accustomed to relying on themselves and looking out for each other.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
WATCH: Florida's Sanibel Island destroyed by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian continues its path of destruction, one of the hardest-hit areas was Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’
Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
disneytips.com
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
RELATED PEOPLE
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
Aftermath of a monster: Shocking footage reveals scale of Hurricane Ian's devastation
Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in its wake in southwest Florida, and the wounds from the storm are still being discovered.
Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge
The storm took no mercy on Southwest Florida.
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
‘Please can someone send help.’ Pine Island residents fear Ian destroyed slice of old Florida
As Hurricane Ian took aim on Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Jackie Mononhan and her neighbor Bernee Brawn headed to the opposite side of the state and safety.
Large alligator seen strapped to bumper on Florida interstate
A Florida motorist traveled Interstate 95 with an alligator tied to the bumper over Labor Day weekend, and social media has questions ... lots of questions. It happened Saturday, Sept. 3, in Brevard County and interstate traveler Karen Kress of Tampa reports she was among those in 70-mph traffic behind the hog-tied reptile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your favorite Sanibel hangouts were ground zero of hurricane. A look at some of them
There was something about Sanibel.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian has already caused wide-spread damage throughout Florida, causing residents to board up their homes, stash belongings and evacuate their homes.
Most evacuated before Ian hit, but 31 on Florida barrier island among those who stayed
TALLAHASSEE — While local emergency officials say they believe the “vast majority” of the nearly 2.5 million people in evacuation zones along the path of Hurricane Ian heeded warnings and left, some residents have chosen to stay — including 31 people on an unidentified barrier island in Charlotte County.
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
Comments / 0