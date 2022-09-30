Read full article on original website
MTSU Opens Lady Raider Invitational
The MTSU women’s tennis team has an excellent mixture of underclassmen and veterans, making them a dangerous team to face. MTSU opened their fourth tournament of the season this Friday with yet another solid start to the season. The Blue Raiders had three sessions of matches starting with singles...
Blue Raiders Drop Conference Opener
The preseason conference champion UTSA Roadrunners rode into Murfreesboro and extinguished the red-hot Blue Raiders. Crucial penalties down the stretch cost Middle Tennessee in their 45-30 loss. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris decimated the Blue Raider defense all night through the air and on the ground. Harris threw for 414 yards,...
Student Volunteers and Habitat for Humanity Throw Up House Panels for Future Homeowners
Habitat for Humanity and Middle Tennessee State University volunteer students teamed up to build house panels for a family in need on Thursday in front of the Student Union building. Arionna Robinson-Alcocer and Eduardo Alcocer needed more living space but were unable to foot the bill, so Robinson-Alcocer’s mother recommended...
