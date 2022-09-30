Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett sets two NFL records during his regular season debut
While he would surely trade it for a win, Kenny Pickett nonetheless made history during his regular season debut. The Steelers' first-round pick became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut (h/t Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette). He also set an NFL record by throwing the most passes in a game (13) without one hitting the ground, via ESPN Stats & Info.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady (right shoulder/right finger) didn't practice Wednesday. Brady banged up his right ring finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a right shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, and he does have two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
Geno Smith has highest completion rate after first four games: How Seahawks QB compares to Russell Wilson
Geno Smith is rewarding the Seattle Seahawks controversial decision to move on from Russell Wilson in a big way. Through four games, the Seahawks have the same record as Wilson's new team -- the Denver Broncos -- led by the excellent quarterback play of Smith. Smith leads the NFL with...
Texans' Blake Cashman: Doesn't participate in walkthrough
Cashman (concussion) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cashman was ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 4 loss to the Chargers after suffering a concussion and remained sidelined for the team's first practice ahead of Week 5. If he's unable to clear concussion protocols before Sunday, Neville Hewitt would be a likely candidate to step into an expanded role against Jacksonville.
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Designated to return from IR
Oliver (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Oliver tore his ACL in Week 4 last season and was limited during minicamp before returning to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't play in either of the team's first two exhibition games but saw 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he was placed on IR ahead of the 53-man roster deadline to give him extra time to finish his rehab. Now, just over a year after initially suffering the injury, he appears ready to put the issue behind him. He'll have 21 days to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
Protester who Rams' Bobby Wagner tackled during game vs. 49ers files police report
Perhaps the most eventful part of the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams came when a protester for Direct Action Everywhere ran onto the field with a smoke bomb. The protester was eventually taken down by a pair of Rams players, and he has now filed a police report over the incident, per TMZ Sports.
Saints' J.P. Holtz: Signed to active roster
The Saints signed Holtz off the practice squad Wednesday. Holtz has landed a permanent spot on New Orleans' active roster after being elevated from the team's practice squad for the first time in Week 4. The 29-year-old served as the team's third-string tight end behind Adam Tratuman and Juwan Johnson as Nick Vannett did not see the field Sunday. Though Holtz did not record a target while playing 10 offensive snaps, he seems poised to take over as the team's No. 3 tight end moving forward.
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
Cole Beasley retires: Former Bills, Cowboys receiver walks away two weeks after joining Buccaneers
Exactly two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is leaving Tampa Bay ... and the NFL entirely. The veteran wide receiver appeared in two games for the NFC South contender as a practice-squad call-up, but he's decided ahead of Week 5 to retire from football, his agents told NFL Media Wednesday, citing a desire to "be a full-time dad and husband" at home.
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Limited at practice
McPherson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday with a groin injury, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. McPherson may have picked up the injury in the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Dolphins, but his participation in practice in some capacity indicates it's probably not too severe. Regardless, the second-year kicker's status will be one to monitor ahead of a primetime matchup at Baltimore this Sunday.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Tending to shoulder issue
Penny was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. On the heels of his 151-yard, two-touchdown performance in a Week 4 win at Detroit, Penny had his shoulders heavily wrapped when he met with the media, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. At the outset of practice Wednesday, Penny was spotted on the side during warmups, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, and he eventually had a DNP next to his name on Seattle's first Week 5 injury report. As a result, Penny's status will be one to monitor Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday in New Orleans. Rookie second-rounder Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas are the next running backs behind Penny on the team's depth chart.
