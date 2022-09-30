ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Urgent recall for thousands of Hyundai cars over exploding seat belt fault that sends metal fragments flying into passengers

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

More than 15,000 Hyundai Venue cars have been recalled over a serious technical fault.

In a statement, the Federal government's Department of Transport said the car's 2020 to 2022 model had a fault in the seat belt pre-tensioner inflator - a component that automatically tightens seat belts in an accident.

'Due to a manufacturing issue, the seat belt pre-tensioner inflator may fracture when deployed in the event of an accident,' the department said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWO06_0iGB5Jxv00
The recall was issued for some 15,080 cars of the Hyundai Venue model (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbhU7_0iGB5Jxv00
The cars have an issue with its seat-belt 'pre-tensioner' - a component which tightens the seat belt automatically in an accident

'If the seat belt pre-tensioner inflator fractures, metal fragments may be propelled at high speed towards the vehicle occupants and could cause serious injury.'

Owners of the car have been told to contact Hyundai to have the component inspected and fixed, free of charge.

Hyundai's Customer Experience Team is available on 1800 186 306.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Seat Belts#Hyundai Venue#The Federal Government#Department Of Transport#Customer Experience Team
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

635K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy