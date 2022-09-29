ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked

380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
WNAW 94.7

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair

The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
TOPSFIELD, MA

