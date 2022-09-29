Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
hot969boston.com
The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked
380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
Massachusetts weather: Hurricane Ian remnants mean heavy rain for Bay State
Don’t stop checking The Weather Channel just yet. Although Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, it continues to cause flooding in Florida, and its remnants could mean serious rain for Massachusetts this weekend, according to meteorologists. Moisture from the effects of Ian is expected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $1 million prize won in Shrewsbury
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts went home several hundred-thousand dollars richer Friday. A $1 million prize, an award that comes out to $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The winning ticket was bought at Shrewsbury Gas & Market in Shrewsbury. The $1...
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WCVB
Massachusetts task force headed to Florida to help hurricane relief efforts
BOSTON — As rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week, members of the Massachusetts Task Force One urban search and rescue team is heading south to help. Forty-five team members loaded up their trucks early Saturday morning at...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
Boston Globe
Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair
The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
Bleak winter energy outlook for Massachusetts calls for ways to ease the pain (Editorial)
To borrow from an old Jack Nicholson movie line, can Massachusetts residents handle the truth?. They have no choice, even though the truth about winter energy costs, as described by the Baker Administration, is bleak and painful. The soaring price of natural gas will hit this state harder than most...
Comments / 0