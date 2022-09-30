Read full article on original website
Jesse Grant
5d ago
listen I don't care if they instate it just DONOT fund it with government money both sides win if they want an elective procedure they pay out of pocket same with transgender reasignment
2
AZFamily
Lawsuit alleges Maricopa County election officials favor Democrat poll workers over GOP
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed a lawsuit against the Maricopa County election officials, claiming they favored Democrats when hiring poll workers for the August primary. In a statement to far-right media organization Breitbart, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Arizona GOP Chairwoman...
AZFamily
Kelly pulls slightly ahead; Arizona governor race in dead-heat in CBS News poll
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly is pulling ahead of Republican candidate Blake Masters in a recently released CBS News poll. There’s a strong majority of people supporting him as well, specifically 50% of those polled by CBS News & YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, who say they’re going to vote for Kelly because they like him. CBS News reports that he is “the most personally liked of the four statewide candidates.” Kelly leads with women, Hispanic, and younger voters, while Masters is upheld by older, White, and evangelical voters.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Leads Katie Hobbs with Millions in Ads from GOP Governors Association and Superior Independent Support
As the heated Arizona gubernatorial campaign between Trump-endorsed Kari Lake and Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs continues, Lake is pulling ahead with spending related to her campaign. Through a funding maneuver, Republicans adjusted their TV ad-buying strategy for better purchasing power, more than doubling the number of spots obtained by Democrats. At the same time, independent expenditures (IEs) in the race greatly favor Lake over Hobbs by over four to one.
AG Mark Brnovich, Gov. Doug Ducey at odds over Arizona abortion restrictions
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Gov. Doug Ducey are at odds over how restrictive the state’s abortion laws should be. Brnovich’s office has been in court defending a near-total abortion ban that originated in 1864 (Section 13-3603 of the Arizona Revised Statues) and was successful in getting a judge to lift an injunction against the law last week.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Attorney Says She Won’t Prosecute Women Who Have Abortions
Will Maricopa County prosecute women who have abortions under the state’s old abortion ban?. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell posted a video on Facebook Tuesday clarifying Arizona state law regarding abortion and that she will not prosecute women who have the procedures. “I know this is a highly emotionally...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum
Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew...
AZFamily
Advocates working to make trails safer after 2 people die on Cave Creek trailhead
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes. City and county officials agree the most important thing we can do is check on neighbors who live alone to make sure their A/C is functioning. Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. Updated: Sep....
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
kjzz.org
As more states enforce abortion bans, public opinion is shifting
A Pima County judge said Sept. 23 that Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. Planned Parenthood is now asking courts to temporarily suspend that ruling. Arizona is not the only state in the country to enact an abortion ban, or near-total ban since the fall of Roe v. Wade. There are 13 other states with similar bans on the books and several more where there are similar legal battles playing out.
AZFamily
Arizona gas prices could spike as OPEC announces major cuts oil production
When tough coaching goes too far and how to help your child cope. Author Vanessa Baker talks how parents can have conversations with their kids about what to do if they’re experiencing sexual harassment, bullying from coaches. CBS News poll on Arizona Senate race released. Updated: 9 hours ago.
AZFamily
New polls shows close race for Arizona governor
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz joins Kari Lake, Blake Masters at rally in San Tan Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Arizona wildlife thrives under care, management of Arizona Game & Fish Department
PHOENIX (Arizona Game & Fish Department) - Arizona is home to more than 800 species of wildlife, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department is tasked with conserving and protecting them all.
AZFamily
Tuzigoot offers glimpse of ancient Arizona
CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Tuzigoot is a 110-room prehistoric pueblo in Arizona’s Verde Valley. The name is Western Apache for “crooked water,” for a bend in the nearby Verde River.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Stormy start to the week in AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monday will have mostly sunny with morning temperatures in the 70s warming to the upper 90s today in the Valley. There’s a decent chance of thunderstorms for parts of Arizona today. A weather disturbance pushing by to our north will interact with moisture already present...
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
AZFamily
Clean-up underway after tornado hits community near Williams
Downed power lines sparked roughly seven fires around the Phoenix area. Trees were snapped and uprooted in the rural community, while parts of homes and sheds were littered across roads and yards. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at...
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
