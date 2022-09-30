PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly is pulling ahead of Republican candidate Blake Masters in a recently released CBS News poll. There’s a strong majority of people supporting him as well, specifically 50% of those polled by CBS News & YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, who say they’re going to vote for Kelly because they like him. CBS News reports that he is “the most personally liked of the four statewide candidates.” Kelly leads with women, Hispanic, and younger voters, while Masters is upheld by older, White, and evangelical voters.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO