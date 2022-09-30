Read full article on original website
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers got a nice ovation from the crowd as he exited what probably was his final regular-season game with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He hopes to be back here late next week if the Padres can get past the New York Mets in a wild-card series that starts Friday night at Citi Field.
Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Not the way the Tampa Bay Rays wanted to go into the postseason. Not that it really matters now. The Rays finished the regular season with a five-game losing streak, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Although they entered the final week of the season with a chance to improve their playoff seeding, manager Kevin Cash focusing on resting players for the wild-card round.
What are the odds the Astros make another World Series?
With the best record in the American League secured and three World Series appearances in the last five years, it's not really surprising that sportsbooks have the Houston Astros among the favorites to win it again all again this fall. The Los Angeles Dodgers—with by far the most wins in...
Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led the team. Robertson joined Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin as the only 40-goal scorers since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993. “Jason is an integral part of the present and future of our team and we’re thrilled to have him for the next four years,” general manager Jim Nill said.
