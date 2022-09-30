PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Little Chef Diner at the Garfield is a small diner with a huge heart. Hometown chef Mike Beltran went from Arizona culinary student to Arizona culinary teacher, making a name for himself around the Valley. He attended culinary school in 2012 at The Art Institute of Phoenix. He left his job as an equipment operator for the Town of Buckeye to work as a dish washer to kickstart his culinary career. From there, he worked at a local café, went into catering for 8 years, and created a personal chef business. Mike also had the opportunity in opening the kitchen for Edson Madrigal at Centrico (in downtown Phoenix) in 2016.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO