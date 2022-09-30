ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye's Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for East Valley woman with memory problems

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an East Valley woman who has memory problems, authorities said. Maria Christina Vasquez, 73, was last seen near Queen Creek and Lindsay roads around 7 a.m. Monday, the Gilbert Police Department said. Vasquez has Alzheimer’s disease and left home...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash on a West Valley freeway late Tuesday, authorities said. The wrong-way driver was heading northbound in southbound lanes on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Peoria near Thunderbird Road around 11 p.m. when it smashed into a vehicle carrying two people, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa officer who shot at fleeing vehicle resigns

A poor decision made in a split second has ended an officer’s career with the Mesa Police Department. Mesa Police determined that an officer who fired two shots at a car as it sped away from a traffic stop on July 2 broke the department’s firearms use policies, which prohibit shooting at fleeing suspects except in extreme circumstances.
MESA, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Community rallies for Kathleen Patterson, family

Hundreds of people came together for Kathleen Patterson, a 62-year-old Cave Creek resident, who went hiking on the Spur Cross trail Sunday, Sept. 25 and never came back. Patterson was reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department reports, she left her house around 7:30 that morning to hike Spur Cross, contacted her family via phone around 10:30 later that morning and was never heard from after that. Her vehicle was still at the trailhead.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September

Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect after child is shot in south Phoenix park

Downed power lines sparked roughly seven fires around the Phoenix area. Trees were snapped and uprooted in the rural community, while parts of homes and sheds were littered across roads and yards.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash

PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Clean-up underway after tornado hits community near Williams

Downed power lines sparked roughly seven fires around the Phoenix area. Trees were snapped and uprooted in the rural community, while parts of homes and sheds were littered across roads and yards. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: Little Chef Diner at the Garfield

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Little Chef Diner at the Garfield is a small diner with a huge heart. Hometown chef Mike Beltran went from Arizona culinary student to Arizona culinary teacher, making a name for himself around the Valley. He attended culinary school in 2012 at The Art Institute of Phoenix. He left his job as an equipment operator for the Town of Buckeye to work as a dish washer to kickstart his culinary career. From there, he worked at a local café, went into catering for 8 years, and created a personal chef business. Mike also had the opportunity in opening the kitchen for Edson Madrigal at Centrico (in downtown Phoenix) in 2016.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Driver shortage forces Peoria school district to cancel some bus routes

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Starting Oct. 17, Peoria Unified School District is canceling alternative bus routes for its second quarter, citing a bus driver shortage. School officials claim that the cancellations won’t be permanent and that they’re hopeful that there will be more individuals applying to be drivers in the coming months. If you’re interested in applying for your CDL license and submitting an application to the school, click here.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Queen Creek school officials say a 16-year-old boy got drugs from family members, leading to a suspected deadly overdose. A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of three students experiencing a medical emergency. All were taken to a nearby hospital, where one 16-year-old boy later died. The two other students were roommates who were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Academy officials say that both have been medically cleared.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

