NikoBB
NikoBB replied to the thread DisplayPort vs HDMI: What's Best for High Refresh Rate Gaming?. DP2.0 is the only interface that supports 8k monitors today without loss of quality up to 36 bit color depth...
Braderbell
Braderbell replied to the thread FPGA chip shown to be over 50 times more efficient than a Ryzen 4900H. I would like to think of this as a return to game cartridges like we had...
Linux 6.0 releases stable branch supporting latest architecture
Something to look forward to: Users interested in new chip architectures like Raptor Lake, Arc Alchemist, or RDNA 3 will receive expanded Linux support with the release of the OS' latest kernel. Linux 6.0 introduces many other improvements with other important updates coming very soon with 6.1. Stable Linux kernel...
Multiple makers reveal their upcoming AMD B650 motherboards
Something to look forward to: As the official launch of B650 motherboards closes in, multiple manufacturers have begun to preview some of their upcoming models. Budget-oriented consumers can celebrate as the B650 boards start at a much more reasonable sub-$200 range. Last month, AMD officially released its new Zen 4...
Kioxia develops functional 2TB microSDXC memory card prototype
In a nutshell: Japanese memory specialist Kioxia recently announced it has developed the first functional 2 terabyte (TB) micro SDXC (Secure Digital eXtended Capacity) memory card prototypes. Kioxia utilized its BiCS 3D flash memory and custom in-house memory controller to demonstrate basic functionality at the standard's maximum density. Specifically, Kioxia stacked 16 one-terabit dies of 3D flash memory totaling a thickness of 0.8mm.
Who will be Intel's first foundry customer?
The big picture: Intel has ambitions to create a foundry business by manufacturing chips for other companies. This is an important strategic initiative that the company will need to recoup the massive investment it is now making in fabs around the world. Most analysts agree that this proposition is a...
Raspberry Pi production remains hamstrung by supply chain issues
In brief: Availability of in-demand consumer electronics including game consoles and graphics cards is much healthier today compared to the beginning of the year but it is not ubiquitous. As those in the market for a Raspberry Pi can attest to, finding one is just as much of a chore now as it was nine months ago unless you want to grossly overpay for one from a third-party marketplace. Worse yet, the situation likely will not improve anytime soon.
Turn your old Nintendo into a word processor with this NES operating system
In context: It used to be that only computers needed operating systems. However, times have changed, and now it seems like just about every electronic device we own needs one. Video game consoles, in particular, need middleman software to handle user input and manage files, but that wasn't the case in the days of cartridge games.
Corsair's K100 Air Wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is its most expensive to date
Bottom line: Corsair introduced the world to its latest wireless mechanical gaming keyboard a month ago. It's finally available to buy but you might have to crack open the piggy bank to fund the purchase. The Corsair K100 Air wireless mechanical gaming keyboard features a minimalist design complemented by a...
Nvidia clarifies power supply requirements for RTX 40-series
The big picture: Since the announcement of Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics cards, some consumers have been curious or even worried about their power supply, wondering if it can safely run a new GPU. Thankfully, Nvidia has cleared the air and reassured users regarding the power requirements for its cards. When...
