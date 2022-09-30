Read full article on original website
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
Marvel Studios is slowly moving forward with the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe withe their introduction of characters that were previously owned by FOX before their merger with Disney. The studio has already brought back Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) while also getting ready to bring back Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). We got to see the MCU's version of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic and he was played by John Krasinski, but fans want to see the rest of the Fantastic Four on the big screen. Some fans even know who they want to play the rest of the team. One artist has created a new piece of rant art that shows Dacre Montgomery as Johnny Storm / Mr. Fantastic.
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi has died at age 47. Collaborator Hyun Jin Kim took to Kim's social media accounts to confirm that the artist suffered a heart attack after leaving a gallery exhibit of his work in Paris and arriving at the airport, where he was to fly to New York City to appear in Artists' Alley at New York Comic Con. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi," he wrote. "After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away. After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi."
Sebastian Stan got his start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger back in 2011. He became the Winter Solider in Captain America: The Winter Solider in 2014, which also marked the first film to feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon. Of course, the duo has come a long way, and most recently starred together in the DIsney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Mackie's character is officially the new Captain America and will be starring next in Captain America: New World Order while Stan will be showing up again in Thunderbolts. When it was announced that Stan would be joining the new team at D23 Expo, he joked about Mackie, "All I can say, freedom tastes bright. Finally, I am free." In a recent interview with Distractify, Mackie clapped back.
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige isn't known for crank calls, but that's what Daredevil actor Charlie Cox thought happened when the studio contacted him for a big-screen cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Three years after Netflix canceled Marvel's Daredevil TV series after three seasons, effectively ending the Defenders-verse, Cox found himself back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Almost another year later, he returns to the small screen in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk and is due to reprise the Matt Murdock role in Marvel Studios' animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year and in the live-action revival Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+.
Like the very movies it pulls inspiration from, Werewolf by Night chooses to use practical effects whenever possible. Between a practical suit for the eponymous shape-shifter and other surprise characters, the project's special effects and production designers had their hands full. As it turns out, that was entirely by design largely because Michael Giacchino wanted to do it the old way.
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
Christian Bale had had one of the most prolific careers that any actor has ever had since playing Batman. The actor has appeared in numerous awards films and has even returned to the superhero movie genre. But, one of his most critically acclaimed films has to be The Dark Knight due to Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker. Ledger won a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, and it has been 14 years since it hit theaters. Ledger's performance was so epic that it apparently made Bale feel like his performance was "dull" in comparison. The actor recently sat down with GQ where he looked back on his most iconic role and even revealed a pretty hilarious go-kart experience with Ledger.
A walk in the woods is meant to be a relaxing experience, allowing you to escape from the stress and tension of your everyday life, but in the case of the new Paramount+ film Significant Other, heading into the wilderness is only the start of a horrifying ordeal. While getting lost or being vulnerable to the elements are risks that are par for the course, stars Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy are tasked with examining all manner of mysterious obstacles, immersing them in a nightmarish scenario. Monroe is at least somewhat well-versed in the perplexing adventure, as she previously collaborated with writers/directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen for their film Villains. Significant Other premieres on Paramount+ on October 7th.
Star Trek fans are hyped about Picard Season 3 bringing back a lot of the main cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation for what is being (ominously) touted as the final story of the characters. But how final is "final" when it comes to Star Trek? Across various Star Trek series and lore we've seen time and again that even when it seems the finality of death has come it's rarely a true ending – but this time could be decidedly different.
Zack Snyder is currently filming his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon, and it seems as if this will be the director's attempt at making his own version of the Star Wars franchise. Rebel Moon has an all-star cast that will be led by Charlie Hunnam, Sophia Boutella and even Ray Fisher. The former of the bunch has had a pretty decent career and joining the controversial director's film was certainly an exciting choice. Hunnam apparently got injured while filming Rebel Moon but kept pushing. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed he severely damaged his back while shooting the movie.
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a bold gamble on securing a massive franchise IP for the Prime Video streaming service – but apparently, it's not the biggest gamble that was put on the table. In a feature column with The Rings of Power's first-time showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, they revealed insights about some of the wild ideas other studios like Netflix and HBO wanted to do before Amazon pitched The Rings of Power concept.
The Walking Dead cast and creators are bringing the AMC zombie drama to New York Comic Con for the last time. Fans can join TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and cast members on the main stage Saturday, October 8th at 5 p.m. ET for the hour-long panel discussing the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead. Keep reading to learn how fans not attending the in-person convention at the Javits Center in New York City (Oct. 6th-9th) can livestream the Walking Dead Season 11 panel or watch online at home.
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe being the biggest thing in Tinsel Town, the franchise has been home to countless casting rumors over the years. Lately, one of those very rumors suggested Eiza Gonzalez had been cast as Elektra in Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again reboot. The chatter became so prevalent, Gonazlez herself took to social media to debunk to rumors, revealing she won't be playing the character or appearing in the series.
