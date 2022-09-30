ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show, saying he wants to do more standup

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29M3jr_0iGB0xj000
Trevor Noah in Los Angeles this month. The Daily Show host has told a studio audience he is leaving the Comedy Central program.

Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show after hosting it for seven years, indicating he wants to dedicate more time to standup comedy.

The 38-year-old comedian, who moved to the United States in 2011 and was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 after the exit of longtime host Jon Stewart.

He quickly established himself with his own brand, suited for an era where online influence was often greater than that of content on cable television.

His reign on The Daily Show on Comedy Central required him to delicately cover some crucial moments in American history, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2021 attacks on the US Capitol.

“I spent two years in my apartment [during Covid], not on the road,” Noah told his studio audience late on Thursday. “Standup was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

The Daily Show posted a clip of Noah’s remarks on social media.

“We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” he said.

Noah ended his remarks by thanking his viewers as his studio audience stood up to applaud him.

Noah, who roasted US politicians and the media at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in April, did not mention his exact departure date in his remarks on Thursday. It was not known who would succeed him.

The key to addressing current affairs through a comedic lens lies in a comedian’s intention, Noah said in a 2016 interview, adding that he learned from his mistakes.

He said of succeeding his legendary predecessor: “I don’t think I would ever have been ready, but that’s when you must do it – you will not be ready.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Daily Show#Standup#Stand Up Comedy#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Hurricane Ian was less a natural disaster than a human-made one. We must stop building on swamps

Remember when Donald Trump reportedly suggested that we nuke hurricanes in order to stop them hitting the United States? That idea was obviously ludicrous and got rightly ridiculed. Ultimately, however, Trump’s ideas weren’t much more absurd than the accepted status quo in the US – which is to build large amounts of housing on land vulnerable to natural disasters. Fantasies of nuking hurricanes are ultimately just as ridiculous as fantasies that millions of people can move on to paved-over swampland in the most hurricane-ravaged state in the US without disaster striking.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Putin appears to admit severe Russian losses in Ukraine

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has appeared to concede the severity of the Kremlin’s recent military reversals in Ukraine, insisting Russia would “stabilise” the situation in four Ukrainian regions it illegally claimed as its own territory last week. Russia has suffered significant losses in two of the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

460K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy