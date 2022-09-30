Coldwater JV football drops heart breaker at Pennfield

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — To continue their Homecoming week, the Coldwater JV Football Cardinals traveled to the north side of Battle Creek on Thursday to face off with Interstate 8 rival Pennfield.

Coldwater dropped an absolute heartbreaker to the Panthers, falling by the score of 22-20.

Coldwater battled through a number of penalties throughout the entire evening but bounced back with big scoring plays from Austin Kendall, Landen Auble, and Kayden Roby.

Kendall put together a big game, scoring on a 70 yard touchdown run while also hauling in a 35 yard touchdown pass from Auble.

Roby’s big play came on special teams as he returned a kickoff 70 yards for a big touchdown.

Austin Kendall led the JV Cardinal effort on the ground, carrying the ball 23 times for 126 yards and one score.

Landon Auble had a solid day passing, completing 4 of 7 passes for 93 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Auble also rushed for 23 yards and a two point conversion.

Defensively the JV Cardinals were led on the night by Bennett McDonald who had nine total tackles and an interception. Also adding to the Coldwater defensive effort was Drew Ennis with seven tackles; Owen Tappenden with four tackles and a fumble recovery; Logan Smiertka with four tackles; and Garrett Klotz with four tackles.

Coldwater will see action on the gridiron again next Thursday when they host Jackson Northwest.