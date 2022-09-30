ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 2

Related
KUTV

Nevada 'unnecessarily segregates' children with disabilities, says DOJ

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has concluded an investigation into whether the State of Nevada subjects children with behavioral health disabilities to unnecessary institutionalization in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Justice Department determined that Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
KUTV

The Satanic Temple sues Idaho over abortion ritual rights

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Satanic Temple (TST) has filed two new lawsuits in Idaho and Indiana to "protect their member's abortion rights." In the complaint filed on September 30, in District Court, the Satanic Temple alleges the religious rights of its members are being infringed upon by the abortion ban in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KUTV

Utah advertising agency president says McMullin attack ad lawsuit may be uphill battle

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin’s campaign has filed a lawsuit in response to a conservative political action committee’s attack ad. “McMullin for Utah” filed the lawsuit in the Third Judicial District Court on Tuesday, claiming the Super PAC “The Club for Growth Action” aired a “deceitful” ad. The campaign is also suing the TV news stations that aired the ad, including KUTV 2News, FOX 13, and ABC 4.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
KUTV

Utah forensic scientists play key role in criminal justice

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While police work on the front lines, Utah forensic scientists play a vital role in solving crimes in the state. The Utah State Crime Lab does forensic testing for all law enforcement across Utah. Walking into one of their three locations is like walking...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Washington state to receive $518M after settlement with opioid distributors

SEATTLE, Wash. — The first payments from a $518 million settlement with the nation's three largest opioid distributors will begin reaching Washington communities in December, providing much-needed cash officials can use to hire first responders or direct toward prevention, treatment and other services, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State Legislature#Utah Legislature#State Of Utah#Transgender People#Racism#Ag#The Utah Supreme Court
KUTV

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

HGTV stars coming to home show in Utah

KUTV — Ian Richmond stopped by Fresh Living to give us a sneak peek of the upcoming Deseret News Home Show. HGTV’s Unsellable Houses’ Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb will be at the show, along with many experts. For more information visit deseretnewshomeshow.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy