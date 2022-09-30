Read full article on original website
Olimpico! Rare feat by Correira lifts Trinity past Derryfield, 1-0, in overtime
MANCHESTER, NH — It’s called an “Olimpico” and it is, perhaps, the rarest of soccer goals. Megan Rapinioe did it at the 2012 London Olympic Games and again at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. French legend Thierry Henry did it once, in 2012, while playing for the New York Red Bulls of MLS. David Beckham did it for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011.
Medical apprentices complete nearly 7,000 hours of instruction at MCC
Manchester, N.H. – During a time when the need for a skilled workforce is more prevalent than ever in one of the state’s largest industries, allied health apprentices will celebrate a milestone in their healthcare careers. Two dozen medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants are about to complete the classroom coursework component, a total of 6,656 hours of instruction at Manchester Community College (MCC) as part of their Registered Apprenticeship program. The graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at 5:30 p.m. at MCC.
The Soapbox: New Hampshire’s broken bail system
Personal recognizance bail (cashless bail) was brought into New Hampshire with the best of intentions. The concept was that we did not want to hold poor people in jail for low-level crimes just because they could not afford cash bail. Unfortunately, and not unexpectedly it has turned into a disaster for the State and Manchester has suffered the worst of it. What ended up happening is repeat and violent offenders are arrested and released back into the community before the police have even finished the booking paperwork.
New Gold Street state liquor store to open Oct. 6
MANCHESTER, NH – The new Manchester NH Liquor & Wine Outlet opens Oct. 6 nestled just off South Willow Street on Gold Street, alongside several nationally recognized brands, including Hannaford, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz and Harley-Davidson. The Outlet will incorporate high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, oversized aisles for easy shopping, and...
Handy Water Works employee sparks citywide “Adopt-a-Plaque” restoration program in time for Veterans Day
MANCHESTER, NH – One day Philip Croasdale, director of Manchester Water Works, noticed a tarnished veteran’s marker for Sgt. Robert W. Lewis near the pumping station at Massabesic Street and Mammoth Road. He asked watershed patrol officer Jason Ientile, the department’s Jack-of-all-trades who’s been with Water Works for...
Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.
New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
Proposed ordinance change banning shopping carts in parks gets recommendation
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Traffic and Public Safety recommended an ordinance change that would modify what items are allowed within public parks. In recent years, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have added a new ordinance prohibiting camping and fires within...
Granite YMCA welcomes new Chief Operating Officer Ryan Gadow
MANCHESTER, NH – The Granite YMCA recently welcomed Ryan Gadow to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). “Ryan will be an extraordinary new member of our leadership team with his 25 years of Y experience, and he understands the intricacies of optimizing operations and staff development in areas such as youth development, member experience, community and volunteer engagement,” said President and CEO Michelle Sheppard.
Would you like a little salsa dancing with that community wellness vibe? Check out Bella Vita
MANCHESTER, NH – As I approached Hannaford in the East Side Plaza for some last-minute dinner ingredients Monday night I noticed something completely different — one of the empty storefronts was lit-up and dance music was pouring from the open door. Inside a small group of students were in the midst of learning some fancy dance steps.
NH National Guard deployed to Mexican border
PEMBROKE, NH – The Bowen family of Epsom is preparing to be separated for more than a year. Renee Bowen’s husband and her son Shane’s father need to say “farewell” to husband and father Michael Bowen as he heads to the Mexican border to provide service to his nation and state.
‘I don’t see good things coming and I don’t have an answer for these tenants who are getting displaced’
MANCHESTER, NH – One tenant caused $23,000 in damage to an apartment. Another shot off a gun, sending a bullet through his second-floor apartment into the first-floor tenant’s bedroom. Those are just a couple of horror stories from two city landlords, one looking to grow his company and...
MPD alert: Don’t be fooled by ‘fake cop’ scam caller asking for money
MANCHESTER, NH – IManchester Police Department on Tuesday issued a warning to residents about a scam involving police. “It has come to our attention that someone is calling citizens, claiming to be a Manchester Police Officer, and trying to solicit money,” said Heather Hamel, police information officer, in a press release.
