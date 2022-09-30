ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Warriors Fall to T-Birds in Sweep

By The Chronicle staff
 6 days ago
Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronlin

Playing on the road in Tumwater, the Rochester volleyball team fell in straight-sets to the Thunderbirds, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14.

Rochester coach Bridget Morris praised the effort of her middles at the net, who worked the block well throughout the night, including Hailey Angwood and Delany Winter.

Cheyenne Justice added six digs, and Kylee Wild also impressed at the net as well as recorded three digs in the loss.

“We have a few girls that are still sick and battling through, they’re a good team,” Morris said. “We did okay playing against them, we didn’t play our best but we definitely hung with them.”

The Warriors take on W.F. West next Tuesday for a home league tilt.

