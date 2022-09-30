Beavers Fall to Eagles in Four

Brooke Bratton serves the ball during the first set of Tenino's home loss to Centralia on Sept. 14.

After taking the first set on the road in Elma, the Tenino volleyball team fell in the next three in a four-set loss, 20-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17.

Macy Griffis and Brooke Bratton combined for 18 assists, and were praised by coach Shauna Carpenter for their ability to spread the ball around to a variety of hitters.

“The girls made great strides tonight in their mental game,” Carpenter said. “Elma found our weak spot at the net and used it to their advantage, their front row played smart.”

The Beavers take on Northwest Christian of Lacey on Monday for their next game at home.