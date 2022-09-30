ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elma, WA

Beavers Fall to Eagles in Four

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1lOq_0iGAwCZr00
Brooke Bratton serves the ball during the first set of Tenino's home loss to Centralia on Sept. 14.

After taking the first set on the road in Elma, the Tenino volleyball team fell in the next three in a four-set loss, 20-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17.

Macy Griffis and Brooke Bratton combined for 18 assists, and were praised by coach Shauna Carpenter for their ability to spread the ball around to a variety of hitters.

“The girls made great strides tonight in their mental game,” Carpenter said. “Elma found our weak spot at the net and used it to their advantage, their front row played smart.”

The Beavers take on Northwest Christian of Lacey on Monday for their next game at home.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Roll at Home Over Cardinals

The Tenino volleyball team needed to grit out a close first set, then hit its stride going forward in a home non-league contest against Winlock, beating the Cardinals 26-24, 25-16, 25-15. “We played the first set in a new offense and the girls were a little frazzled, but they never...
TENINO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Loggers Beat Short-Handed Cardinals

Onalaska came out of a week off still hot, keeping its second consecutive clean sheet in a 3-0 at Winlock on Monday. The Cardinals started the match with just 10 players, and the Loggers took advantage from the get-go, staying on the front foot offensively all night long and peppering the Winlock net.
ONALASKA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Elma, WA
Sports
Tenino, WA
Sports
City
Lacey, WA
City
Tenino, WA
City
Elma, WA
City
Centralia, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

AG: $518 Million to Fight Opioid Epidemic to Start Flowing; Lewis County in Line for $2.3 Million, Centralia to Get $411,000

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday the state is expected to receive $518 million from a settlement with McKesson Corp., Carnival Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. after the companies were found to have “played key roles in fueling the opioid epidemic,” according to a news release.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Beavers Fall To Eagles#Northwest Christian
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Warm and Dry Conditions Expected This Week as Goat Rocks Fire Continues to Burn

The Goat Rocks Fire has burned 4,193 acres as of Monday morning and is still 0% contained, according to an incident management team update on Monday. Officials are still holding out for the start of the rainy season to fully extinguish the fire, which is located in rough terrain. It was sparked by lightning in early August and then grew rapidly beginning Sept. 9. It’s still about 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, through it is closer to some U.S. Highway 12 neighborhoods.
PACKWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Lewis County Receives Clean Financial Bill of Health From Washington State Auditor’s Office For Fiscal Year 2021

The Lewis County government recently passed a Washington State Auditor’s Office examination of county finances from January to December of 2021, according to a news release from the county. State Auditor Audit Lead Melissa Dixon told county commissioners that the state team didn’t find any material misstatements during the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
328
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy