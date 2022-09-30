Read full article on original website
Padres face the Giants with 1-0 series lead
LINE: Padres -154, Giants +131; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead. San Diego has an 88-72 record overall and a 43-36 record in home games. The Padres have a 51-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
KGO
Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0
LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0. Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles has a 73-87...
KGO
Angels try to avoid series sweep against the Athletics
LINE: Angels -248, Athletics +204; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Athletics will sweep the series with a win. Oakland is 59-102 overall and 28-52 in home games. The Athletics are...
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
KGO
Aaron Judge sets new AL record with 62nd home run
Babe Ruth and Roger Maris are in the rearview mirror. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his American League record 62nd home run Tuesday. After nearly a week of waiting, Judge led off the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a towering shot to left field against the Texas Rangers. Maris...
MLB・
KGO
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants
LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the San Francisco Giants. San Diego is 44-36 at home and 89-72 overall. The Padres have a 65-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
KGO
Padres host the Giants to start 3-game series
San Francisco Giants (80-79, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (87-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: John Brebbia (6-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 177 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game...
Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal
Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after missing the first two weeks of training camp
KGO
Why Brian Griese left television booth to become 49ers' quarterbacks coach
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Brian Griese spent his entire adult life either playing football or talking about it on television. Both jobs had been at the center of the Griese family business for the better part of 55 years, but in February, Griese suddenly found himself at a crossroads. His...
