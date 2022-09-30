ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Padres face the Giants with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Padres -154, Giants +131; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead. San Diego has an 88-72 record overall and a 43-36 record in home games. The Padres have a 51-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0. Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles has a 73-87...
Angels try to avoid series sweep against the Athletics

LINE: Angels -248, Athletics +204; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Athletics will sweep the series with a win. Oakland is 59-102 overall and 28-52 in home games. The Athletics are...
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
Aaron Judge sets new AL record with 62nd home run

Babe Ruth and Roger Maris are in the rearview mirror. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his American League record 62nd home run Tuesday. After nearly a week of waiting, Judge led off the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a towering shot to left field against the Texas Rangers. Maris...
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title

Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. 'I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,' Arraez...
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants

LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the San Francisco Giants. San Diego is 44-36 at home and 89-72 overall. The Padres have a 65-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Padres host the Giants to start 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (80-79, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (87-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: John Brebbia (6-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 177 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game...
