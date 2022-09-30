Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Troy finishes off OAA Red title season with 1-0 win over Clarkston
CLARKSTON — The Troy Colts defeated the Clarkston Wolves 1-0 on Wednesday evening in a battle of two of the state’s top teams. The game also finished off a division title for the Colts, who had clinched Tuesday night when Troy Athens suffered a late draw against Rochester Adams.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Troy at Clarkston in OAA Red boys soccer action
After a scoreless first half of soccer, the Troy Colts found the back of the net with 26:53 left in the game and held on to take the OAA Red regular season title with a 1-0 victory over Clarkston on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Clarkston.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Everest Collegiate vs. University Liggett in CHSL Cardinal boys soccer title game
After winning its first-ever divisional title in boys soccer, No. 9-ranked Clarkston Everest Collegiate faced No. 2-ranked Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett for the Catholic High School League Cardinal Division championship at Detroit Catholic Central on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Liggett won, 4-2, in penalty kicks.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Troy Athens at Rochester in OAA White volleyball action
Rochester swept the OAA White match against Troy Athens, (25-21, 25-20, 25-11) played at Rochester on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
No. 9 Everest Collegiate falls to No. 2 Liggett, 4-2 in PKs, in CHSL Cardinal Division title game
NOVI — This time, the No. 9-ranked Mountaineers of Clarkston Everest Collegiate will take its first-ever appearance in the Catholic League’s Cardinal Division title game, on the heels of winning its first divisional title. Next time, they’d like a bit better outcome. Everest Collegiate and No. 2-ranked...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of Hanson’s Invitational boys cross country races
The Hanson’s Invitational cross country meet was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights. Clarkston, Oxford and Troy finished 1-3 in the boys meet that was run in multiple sections.
The Oakland Press
Rochester stays atop OAA White standings with sweep of Troy Athens
ROCHESTER — In 2021, the Rochester volleyball team wasn’t far off from hoisting an OAA White championship trophy. Finishing a game out of first behind Berkley and North Farmington, the returning six seniors were determined to not let that happen in 2022. On Wednesday, the Falcons moved a...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at South Lyon in LVC boys soccer tournament title game
The regular-season champion in the Lakes Valley Conference, South Lyon hosted Walled Lake Northern for the LVC boys soccer tournament championship game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, but the Knights got the road win, 3-2, to claim the tournament title.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Rochester Adams at Troy Athens boys soccer
A Rochester Adams goal with less than a minute left in the game gave the Highlanders a 2-2 tie with host Troy Athens Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Troy.
The Oakland Press
Student in custody after threat at South Lyon East High School
A 15-year-old sophomore is in custody after he allegedly confessed to being responsible for writing and reporting a threat on a bathroom wall at South Lyon East High School. The message on the wall, which school officials discovered Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, said, “I’m shooting this school Oct. 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h,” according to an email to the parents and guardians from the South Lyon Community Schools.
The Oakland Press
South Lyon East High School locked down after threat discovered
South Lyon East High School was in lockdown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after school officials were told a note in a bathroom alleged someone in the building was armed and was going to begin shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that detectives did not believe the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Little Caesars Arena triple-header leads weekend music lineup
When the late Stevie Ray Vaughan sang “The House is Rockin'” back in 1989, he didn’t say how big that house was. And the metro area’s big house — no, not THAT Big House — will indeed be rockin’ this weekend. Little Caesars...
The Oakland Press
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
The Oakland Press
Driver charged in fatal crash in Novi
A 24-year-old Plymouth man has been charged with two felonies in connection with a fatal accident in Novi on Monday, Oct. 3. Donovan Early Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a potential 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a potential five-year felony.
The Oakland Press
Detroiter sentenced for fatal shooting of firefighter in Troy
Sentencing was handed down Monday to a man convicted of fatally shooting a lieutenant with the Detroit Fire Department following a reported road rage incident in Troy. Detroiter Terell Josey, 28, was ordered to spend 7 to 17 years in prison for the July 5, 2021 death of Francis “Frank” Dombrowski, 55, of Rochester Hills. Following a trial in Oakland County Circuit Court in August, Josey was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Rochester Hills Museum to host annual Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival
The annual Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm. Guests are invited to carve a pumpkin to place on the stone walls surrounding the museum property and return in the evening to see all the pumpkins lit up. The museum seeks help in beating their record of 1,011 pumpkins, according to a press release.
The Oakland Press
Waterford man arrested on suspicion of series of thefts
Waterford resident Shawn Michael Degen has been arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts from cars and homes. Waterford police say they worked with Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan Department of Corrections officials to arrest Degen early Thursday, Sept. 29. The 34-year-old was taken into custody after...
The Oakland Press
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy
A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
Comments / 0