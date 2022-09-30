A 15-year-old sophomore is in custody after he allegedly confessed to being responsible for writing and reporting a threat on a bathroom wall at South Lyon East High School. The message on the wall, which school officials discovered Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, said, “I’m shooting this school Oct. 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h,” according to an email to the parents and guardians from the South Lyon Community Schools.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO