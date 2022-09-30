ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Troy finishes off OAA Red title season with 1-0 win over Clarkston

CLARKSTON — The Troy Colts defeated the Clarkston Wolves 1-0 on Wednesday evening in a battle of two of the state’s top teams. The game also finished off a division title for the Colts, who had clinched Tuesday night when Troy Athens suffered a late draw against Rochester Adams.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Rochester stays atop OAA White standings with sweep of Troy Athens

ROCHESTER — In 2021, the Rochester volleyball team wasn’t far off from hoisting an OAA White championship trophy. Finishing a game out of first behind Berkley and North Farmington, the returning six seniors were determined to not let that happen in 2022. On Wednesday, the Falcons moved a...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble

Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Student in custody after threat at South Lyon East High School

A 15-year-old sophomore is in custody after he allegedly confessed to being responsible for writing and reporting a threat on a bathroom wall at South Lyon East High School. The message on the wall, which school officials discovered Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, said, “I’m shooting this school Oct. 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h,” according to an email to the parents and guardians from the South Lyon Community Schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

South Lyon East High School locked down after threat discovered

South Lyon East High School was in lockdown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after school officials were told a note in a bathroom alleged someone in the building was armed and was going to begin shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that detectives did not believe the...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Driver charged in fatal crash in Novi

A 24-year-old Plymouth man has been charged with two felonies in connection with a fatal accident in Novi on Monday, Oct. 3. Donovan Early Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a potential 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a potential five-year felony.
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter sentenced for fatal shooting of firefighter in Troy

Sentencing was handed down Monday to a man convicted of fatally shooting a lieutenant with the Detroit Fire Department following a reported road rage incident in Troy. Detroiter Terell Josey, 28, was ordered to spend 7 to 17 years in prison for the July 5, 2021 death of Francis “Frank” Dombrowski, 55, of Rochester Hills. Following a trial in Oakland County Circuit Court in August, Josey was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Rochester Hills Museum to host annual Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival

The annual Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm. Guests are invited to carve a pumpkin to place on the stone walls surrounding the museum property and return in the evening to see all the pumpkins lit up. The museum seeks help in beating their record of 1,011 pumpkins, according to a press release.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Waterford man arrested on suspicion of series of thefts

Waterford resident Shawn Michael Degen has been arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts from cars and homes. Waterford police say they worked with Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan Department of Corrections officials to arrest Degen early Thursday, Sept. 29. The 34-year-old was taken into custody after...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

DTE plans power outage for repair

A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy

A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
NOVI, MI

