Total Pain Care team of the week: Choctaw County Tigers football
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County football team. The Tigers on Friday beat their rival, the Southern Choctaw Indians 22-16. After eight years, the Tigers brought the trophy back home and the Tigers are lead by former NFL Head Coach Kendrick Office, who just took over the team about a year ago.
2022 Blackwell Classic and Mississippi/Alabama All Star game rosters revealed
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High School Football made some big announcements as the 2022 Bernard Blackwell Classic and the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game have announced their rosters. For the Bernard Blackwell Classic, there are a lot of local players that have made the list including:. South Roster. Tyreke Snow: Newton.
Raiders looking for a new outcome in Thursday’s semi finals
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - They say that history has a way of repeating itself. If that’s the case, the Raiders are hoping to change history on Thursday. Lamar will be hosting Madison St. Joe in the MAIS girls soccer semi finals for the second year in a row. Last...
Cyclists pedal 100 miles for fallen Meridian firefighter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters gathered Tuesday to remember their fallen brother, Eric Gustafson, who died while responding to a fire call Sept. 9, 2016. A cycling team also honored Gustafson by pedaling 100 miles in his memory. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors fallen first responders every year....
Beautiful Fall weather on tap for the rest of the day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It’s Hump Day and we are making our way through yet another fabulous week of weather. High temperatures are nearing the average today of 84 degrees. Overnight lows will remain below average in the mid to lower 50s. It will be another great day to plan some outdoor activities. We can expect a slight breeze over the area, with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday! :)
Ms. Yvonne Covington
A memorial gathering for Ms. Yvonne Covington will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Ms. Yvonne Covington, age 80, of Bailey passed away at her home on Friday, September 30, 2022. Yvonne was born August 26, 1942 in Meridian,...
Kim Houston appointed to Meridian School Board
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A familiar face is stepping into a new role for the Meridian Public School District. Kim Houston received a unanimous vote to be a member of the Meridian School Board. Houston previously served as a city council person for Ward 4 and ran for mayor. She also owns her own insurance agency.
William Guy Carroll
Funeral services for William Guy Carroll, 87, of Butler will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
Robert Franklin Hughes
Funeral services for Robert Franklin Hughes will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Andy May officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Log Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 3-car wreck left some drivers with minor injuries Wednesday in Meridian. SGT Jamika Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 near Dollar General. Two cars collided, sending one of the cars into a state trooper’s vehicle, which was...
Nice and dry through the rest of the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The quiet weather pattern continues. High pressure maintains its grip for now, but a cold front will cross our area on Friday. Since our atmosphere is so dry and won’t have time to moisten up ahead of the front, the front will actually move through without producing rain for us...but additional clouds can be expected.
Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus
Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus, born June 30, 1937, in Eutaw, Alabama, died on September 30, 2022, surrounded by family. She graduated from Green County High School and attended Judson College and the University of West Alabama. Her greatest joys in life included China painting, playing the piano, gardening, water skiing, boating, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Pat was a devout Christian and a member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she also played the piano.
Charles Edwin Eshee, Sr. “Chuck”
Funeral services for Charles Edwin Eshee, Sr. “Chuck” will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:30 am at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Patricia Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
No rain through early next week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are definitely in a dry spell. We haven’t had more than .10″ of rain since Sept. 9th. So, it’s been a long while since our ground has had liquid sunshine. Unfortunately, no rain is expected through early next week. So, continue to water your lawns (if you’re still doing that) and your outdoor plants.
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.
Great weather on tap for your National Taco Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! It is National Taco Day! What better way to celebrate this terrific day than with great fall weather. High and low temperatures do remain below the average for this time of year. With an average high of 86 degrees and an average low ow 59 degrees, our highs today are expected to be in the lower 80s across the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 50s not as chilly as we start our mornings.
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following...
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
Today’s forecast calls for outdoor plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting this week off with yet another great day of weather. We did welcome in the month of October over the weekend. We can expect temperatures to remain near or below average for the first few weeks of the month. It will be another beautiful day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the lower 50s. There is also a slight breeze in the air today, winds begin to pick up from the north at about 3-5 mph. Winds will continue to increase into lunchtime to about 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a great day.
