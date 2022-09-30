ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of hikers killed while climbing mountainside in Idyllwild

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

A man and woman who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild were identified on Thursday.

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Gavin Escobar #89 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after they died during an attempt to climb a rock face near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout near Humber park in the San Bernardino County Forest, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Escobar, a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter, previously played as a tight end during parts of four seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens after graduating from San Diego State University.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Escobar and Walsh were spotted by two others hiking in the area who called 911. Riverside County Fire Department crews arrived at the location at around 1:20 p.m., when they pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

Authorities are unsure whether the two were novices or experienced climbers.

After the two were discovered, RCSD assumed lead of the investigation in order to determine the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

