Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Men responsible for the killing of Major Sutton sentenced
Two men accused in the shooting of three-year-old Major Sutton were sentenced Wednesday. Both men escaped Lerdo jail in 2021.
Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby’s death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
‘I really hate y’all’: Mother of Major Sutton confronts son’s killers at sentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the door to her apartment burst open and bullets started flying, Johniece Williams flung herself across her children. Six bullets entered Williams, who was pregnant at the time. One round hit her 5-year-old son in the wrist. And another round struck 3-year-old Major Sutton in the chest, killing him. On […]
Do you agree with the D.A.’s decision to offer a plea deal to Armando Cruz?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Inglewood man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre. Armando Cruz, 26, told the court he entered the agreement with the understanding the death penalty will be dropped and he’ll be sentenced to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilty plea reached in Patricia Alatorre case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 26-year-old Armando Cruz pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape, murder, and all other charges in one of Bakersfield’s most notorious cases: the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The tragedy began with a missing person’s case. Then a few days later, as parents all over Bakersfield prayed for her safe return, her family […]
Man who killed Patricia Alatorre pleads guilty to murder, rape, other charges
Armando Cruz pled guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping, and other charges in connection to the death of Patricia Alatorre.
Opening statements: Attorneys dispute whether Wendy Howard shot ex from behind in deadly 2019 confrontation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard seethed after learning her ex-boyfriend sexually abused their teen daughter, a prosecutor said. The ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, had previously been investigated for allegedly molesting another of her daughters but charges weren’t brought. As before, she and her daughters gave statements to authorities. An investigation began June 2, 2019. […]
‘He served his time’: Attorney says ‘pillowcase rapist’ no longer a threat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After being convicted of raping multiple women in Sacramento, Ronald Feldmeier spent three decades behind bars. Feldmeier achieved notoriety for his crimes — he was called the “pillowcase rapist” for using a pillowcase to stifle his victims’ screams — and was targeted by other inmates. “He served his time, which was […]
RELATED PEOPLE
kernvalleysun.com
Sheriff OKs deal to let 'COPS' producers film in Kern County
As you may have heard, the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and Board of Supervisors are allowing the "COPS" TV show to record episodes in the county. KCSO public information officer Lori Meza submitted the answers below to questions from the Kern Valley Sun. Who gave final approval?. The Sheriff...
BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 16
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, 16. The police department said Alvarez is described as 5 feet and 1 inch and 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants. Alvarez […]
KCSO investigates 2 shootings in Wasco
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they […]
Man allegedly assaulted firefighter, brandished pellet gun
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said. A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 arrested after standoff in south Bakersfield; BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the man involved in an hours-long standoff on Sunday in South Bakersfield. Police officers were dispatched to Bora Bora Lane near Navassa Way around 11:28 a.m., upon arriving, officers discovered a subject armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members, according to […]
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
K.C. Probation Department receives grant to supervise repeat DUI offenders
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders, according to a news release. Officials said the DUI Offender Grant allows them to create a specialized DUI offender caseload with a dedicated probation officer. The probation officer would […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Longtime California News Anchor Dave Gonzales to Retire After Nearly 40 Years in Local TV
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bakersfield, Calif., anchor Dave Gonzales is retiring after nearly 40 years in local TV. Gonzales began working in local TV in San...
crimevoice.com
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
kernvalleysun.com
Court issues reminder about new civil assessment policies
The Kern County Superior Court is reminding the public that civil assessments have changed under Assembly Bill 199: Criminal Fees effective July 1. Assembly Bill 199 made changes to the imposition of civil assessments, effective July 1, by amending Penal Code Section 1214.1. The amendment decreased the maximum civil assessment from $300 to $100, as appropriate. AB 199 also vacated any civil assessments imposed before that date and made any amounts owed prior to July 1, uncollectable.
Accused drunken driver pleads no contest to all charges in crash that killed woman, 77
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While lying in a hospital bed, Arianna Hernandez told officers she drank three Modelo beers and smoked half a blunt before getting behind the wheel of her pickup the night of Aug. 13, 2021. Later, she said she drank a green BuzzBallz cocktail and denied smoking marijuana, according to court documents. […]
Comments / 2