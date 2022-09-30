ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Guilty plea reached in Patricia Alatorre case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 26-year-old Armando Cruz pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape, murder, and all other charges in one of Bakersfield’s most notorious cases: the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The tragedy began with a missing person’s case. Then a few days later, as parents all over Bakersfield prayed for her safe return, her family […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Opening statements: Attorneys dispute whether Wendy Howard shot ex from behind in deadly 2019 confrontation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard seethed after learning her ex-boyfriend sexually abused their teen daughter, a prosecutor said. The ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, had previously been investigated for allegedly molesting another of her daughters but charges weren’t brought. As before, she and her daughters gave statements to authorities. An investigation began June 2, 2019. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Porter
kernvalleysun.com

Sheriff OKs deal to let 'COPS' producers film in Kern County

As you may have heard, the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and Board of Supervisors are allowing the "COPS" TV show to record episodes in the county. KCSO public information officer Lori Meza submitted the answers below to questions from the Kern Valley Sun. Who gave final approval?. The Sheriff...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, 16. The police department said Alvarez is described as 5 feet and 1 inch and 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants. Alvarez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates 2 shootings in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man allegedly assaulted firefighter, brandished pellet gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said. A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Wanted#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals
KGET

1 arrested after standoff in south Bakersfield; BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the man involved in an hours-long standoff on Sunday in South Bakersfield. Police officers were dispatched to Bora Bora Lane near Navassa Way around 11:28 a.m., upon arriving, officers discovered a subject armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

K.C. Probation Department receives grant to supervise repeat DUI offenders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders, according to a news release. Officials said the DUI Offender Grant allows them to create a specialized DUI offender caseload with a dedicated probation officer. The probation officer would […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
crimevoice.com

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
WASCO, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Court issues reminder about new civil assessment policies

The Kern County Superior Court is reminding the public that civil assessments have changed under Assembly Bill 199: Criminal Fees effective July 1. Assembly Bill 199 made changes to the imposition of civil assessments, effective July 1, by amending Penal Code Section 1214.1. The amendment decreased the maximum civil assessment from $300 to $100, as appropriate. AB 199 also vacated any civil assessments imposed before that date and made any amounts owed prior to July 1, uncollectable.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy