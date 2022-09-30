BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the door to her apartment burst open and bullets started flying, Johniece Williams flung herself across her children. Six bullets entered Williams, who was pregnant at the time. One round hit her 5-year-old son in the wrist. And another round struck 3-year-old Major Sutton in the chest, killing him. On […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO