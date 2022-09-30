Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (10.03.22): Change alters middle of the pack
HOUSTON - Another big week of action wrapped up as we enter the heart of district play of the Texas high school football season. The usual suspects like North Shore, Katy, Shadow Creek, Atascocita, Klein Collins and Co. roam the top, but there was change in the middle in this week's VYPE 6A football rankings.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season
CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Water Polo: The Woodlands and College Park Take Wins at the Nat
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Once again, four games, four wins. College Park faced Grand Oaks and The Woodlands faced Oak Ridge Tuesday night at the CISD Natatorium. Both teams came out aggressive which made for a close match. Emily Burger with Grand Oaks made some huge plays on offense and defense to keep the Grizzlies in the game. Unfortunately, it was not enough against College Park. The Cavaliers take the win 11-8.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Dash Playoff Game - Sunday, October 16
Dynamo | Dash Youth players, coaches, and families, grab your tickets to the 2022 NWSL Playoff match featuring your Houston Dash! This matchup features the Dash's first-ever playoff game, as they host the Kansas City Current on Sunday, October 16th at 4:00 p.m. at PNC Stadium. Each player is eligible...
bluebonnetnews.com
Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe. Keith is the son of Jared and Amber...
Click2Houston.com
Go bananas! 🍌 The Savannah Bananas baseball team is coming to Sugar Land ⚾
The Savannah Bananas baseball team is taking their show on the road to 33 cities in 2023 and one of those stops is in Sugar Land. The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour was announced Tuesday and Constellation Field, which is home to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, will host an appearance.
fox26houston.com
Klein Cain High School student 'Making the Grade'
He shines under the Friday night lights and in the classroom. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Lance Awe is Making the Grade at Klein Cain High School.
The '90s restaurants Houstonians miss the most, from 59 Diner to Eatzi's
From 59 Diner to Eatzi's, here are the old-timey hot spots that inspire nostalgia for locals.
spacecityweather.com
The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022
There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
Friendswood's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held title of Miss Texas, takes home crown at 2022 Miss USA
Yes, queen! 👑 R'Bonney Gabriel made history when she became the first Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA. Now her reign continues.
El Caribeño relocating in Cypress
El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
North Italia prepares for grand opening near The Woodlands Mall
North Italia is holding its grand opening Oct. 5. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Italian restaurant North Italia is preparing for its grand opening Oct. 5 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. Renovations for the location began in March, and it takes the place of the former Brio Italian Grille, which...
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
300-acre Woodhavyn community planned along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road
Developer Shea Homes has purchased land for a 700-home community spanning 300 acres along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road north of Hardin Store Road in the Magnolia area, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The community, named Woodhavyn, is anticipated to begin home sales in late 2023. Woodtrace Boulevard, an extension from...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards
CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
houstonfoodfinder.com
North Italia Debuts Restaurant in The Woodlands Featuring Chef’s Perspective
The second Houston-area location of North Italia opens October 5 at The Woodlands Mall, located at 1201 Lake Woodlands. The Woodlands’ kitchen of this Italian chain, which debuted its first Houston location at BLVD Place in 2014, is helmed by executive chef Shawney Severns, who has creative license to include her personal take on the menu. This is in line with the company’s intent to develop chef-driven restaurants. This thoughtful approach means that menus vary slightly from location to location.
mocomotive.com
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS
At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
Slice of Amish now opens for business in Montgomery
A new Amish store opened Sept. 30 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Slice of Amish) Slice of Amish opened Sept. 30 at 401 College St., Ste. 170, Montgomery. The business offers over 50 varieties of Wisconsin cheese as well as an assortment of meats, pickles, eggs, homemade butter and noodles. 936-588-4340. http://sliceofamish.com.
