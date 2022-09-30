ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (10.03.22): Change alters middle of the pack

HOUSTON - Another big week of action wrapped up as we enter the heart of district play of the Texas high school football season. The usual suspects like North Shore, Katy, Shadow Creek, Atascocita, Klein Collins and Co. roam the top, but there was change in the middle in this week's VYPE 6A football rankings.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season

CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Water Polo: The Woodlands and College Park Take Wins at the Nat

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Once again, four games, four wins. College Park faced Grand Oaks and The Woodlands faced Oak Ridge Tuesday night at the CISD Natatorium. Both teams came out aggressive which made for a close match. Emily Burger with Grand Oaks made some huge plays on offense and defense to keep the Grizzlies in the game. Unfortunately, it was not enough against College Park. The Cavaliers take the win 11-8.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Dash Playoff Game - Sunday, October 16

Dynamo | Dash Youth players, coaches, and families, grab your tickets to the 2022 NWSL Playoff match featuring your Houston Dash! This matchup features the Dash's first-ever playoff game, as they host the Kansas City Current on Sunday, October 16th at 4:00 p.m. at PNC Stadium. Each player is eligible...
HOUSTON, TX
Conroe, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Caney, TX
Conroe, TX
Sports
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Football
bluebonnetnews.com

Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe. Keith is the son of Jared and Amber...
CLEVELAND, TX
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

El Caribeño relocating in Cypress

El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards

CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
CONROE, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

North Italia Debuts Restaurant in The Woodlands Featuring Chef’s Perspective

The second Houston-area location of North Italia opens October 5 at The Woodlands Mall, located at 1201 Lake Woodlands. The Woodlands’ kitchen of this Italian chain, which debuted its first Houston location at BLVD Place in 2014, is helmed by executive chef Shawney Severns, who has creative license to include her personal take on the menu. This is in line with the company’s intent to develop chef-driven restaurants. This thoughtful approach means that menus vary slightly from location to location.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station

From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS

At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

