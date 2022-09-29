ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Monday night. One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained a game ahead of the Phillies for the No. 5 seed in the National League playoffs. Philadelphia secured its first postseason berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win at Houston. The fifth seed will play a best-of-three series on the road this weekend against the Mets or Braves — whichever one does not win the NL East. The sixth seed will play its best-of-three set at NL Central champion St. Louis. If the Padres and Phillies finish with identical records, Philadelphia holds the season-series tiebreaker and would get the No. 5 seed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Action News Jax

AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s favorite players in the NBA right now are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes sense, given that they’re both taller than just about everyone else in the league and have all-world all-around games. He might see some similarities...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy