KDRV
South Medford continues their win streak
MEDFORD, Ore-- The volleyball take on the Black and Blue Bowl ended with a fifth straight Panther win for South Medford's varsity volleyball team. South Medford held North Medford to 15 points in the first set and 17 points in the last two sets. Baylee Davis led the Panthers offense and finished with 34 assists. Cameron Christian also held South Medford's offense together with 11 digs, one ace, and one kill.
KDRV
Jackson County Circuit Court judge announces retirement
MEDFORD, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown announced a vacancy in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Wednesday. This vacancy comes after the announcement that Judge Lorenzo A. Mejia would retire at the end of the year. His retirement goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2022. In the announcement, Brown...
KDRV
Walk & Roll to School Day for local school districts and elementary schools
Medford - Tomorrow students in the Medford School District and Phoenix Elementary are invited to walk, bike, or roll to school to celebrate the benefits of walking and bicycling. The walk-and-roll-to-school day supports the Medford School Districts’ bus driver shortage, which is down to 60% bus capacity. The program will...
KDRV
Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash
YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
KDRV
FireWatch: Anderson Butte Fire contained in a day south of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a wildfire south of Jacksonville is 100% lined after being first reported yesterday. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says today the wildfire seven miles south of Jacksonville burned 25 acres. It says firefighters worked on the Anderson Butte...
KDRV
Local businesses recovering after fire at Las Palmas restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, Country Quilts and Trotting Fox Boutique are still assessing the damages caused by fire that started in the attic at Las Palmas on Sept. 27. While the response to the fire on Sept. 27 was quick, Las Palmas is dealing with extensive damage...
KDRV
Siskiyou man, sister sentenced in bribery scheme
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A Siskiyou County man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a bribery scheme. Montague resident Chi Meng Yang, 36, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison and five years of supervised release after being convicted of bribery of a public official, conspiracy to commit bribery and manufacturing more than 100 marijuana plants.
KDRV
Arraignment for Grants Pass animal abuse suspect canceled
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business, Pawsitive K9 Solutions and at his residence, was originally scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Monday. However, per his attorney’s request, the arraignment was canceled and has yet to be rescheduled.
