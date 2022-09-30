MEDFORD, Ore-- The volleyball take on the Black and Blue Bowl ended with a fifth straight Panther win for South Medford's varsity volleyball team. South Medford held North Medford to 15 points in the first set and 17 points in the last two sets. Baylee Davis led the Panthers offense and finished with 34 assists. Cameron Christian also held South Medford's offense together with 11 digs, one ace, and one kill.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO