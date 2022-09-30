Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Wolves serve up win against Mustangs
HYRUM – It couldn’t have been more balanced for the Wolves Tuesday night in Region 11 volleyball action against the Mustangs. Green Canyon had seven athletes with at least three kills, five with multiple blocks and five teamed up to serve a combined 18 aces. That all added up to a three-set win over Mountain Crest, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.
Herald-Journal
BR sports roundup: Tennis travels to region finals; XC competes at Cache-Box
With the 4A state tournament coming up this weekend, Bear River joined the rest of Region 11 at the region girls tennis championships held at Green Canyon last Wednesday and Thursday. Green Canyon, the defending region and 4A state champs, held serve at home to capture their third straight Region...
Herald-Journal
Preston girls soccer enters district tourney
The Preston girls bounced back from a 0-3 loss to Pocatello on Sep. 27 and Senior Night to tie Century on the road 2-2 and ended the week with a 0-3 road loss to Twin Falls. As third seed in the district, Preston traveled to Pocatello on Oct. 4 to open the 4A District 5 Tournament against Century (score unavailable at press time). Like the boys, a win sends them to Pocatello on Thursday Oct. 6 and a loss means they travel to the loser of game 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for an elimination game. The games begin at 4 p.m.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies on display Friday night
Want to check out the 2022-23 Utah State men’s basketball team?. Then plan to be at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Friday night. The Aggies will be having a Blue-White scrimmage, beginning at 7 p.m.
Herald-Journal
All-region Bennett leads Bears into state golf tourney
With 4A state boys golf tournament just around the corner, it’s a good time to be warming up, and Ryker Bennett will be leading the charge for the Bears after shooting his best round of the year at the region championships last week. Bennett, a senior who has been...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Air Force off to another strong start
There’s no denying it’s been a shaky start to the 2022 college football season collectively for the Mountain West Conference, even though a pair of teams are off to 4-1 starts. Of the two Mountain West programs that have won 80 percent of their games so far, one...
Herald-Journal
BLMS fall sports wrap-up
Bear Lake Middle School wrapped up their fall sports this past week. Cross-country ended with a meet at Preston. It was a beautiful day for a race. Top finishers were Keeghan McLeish, Archer Clark, Jacob Holmquist, Brayden Turner and Trey Saunders for the boys; and Brielle Romrell, Lily Barker, Oraelia Vickers, Emma Hayes and Madi Michel for the girls.
Herald-Journal
Christensen wins 11th club title at PGCC
Chad Christensen won the 2022 Club Championship at Preston Golf & Country Club, shooting rounds of 66 and 71 for a total of 137 and a 5-under par total. He won by 5 over Sawyer Jensen, who shot rounds of 69-73 for an even par 142 total.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies can still achieve goals, but margin for error is razor thin
There’s no denying it’s been a challenging and frustrating start to the 2022 college football season for Utah State. And yet, all of the Aggies’ primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, there is no margin for error for USU in its quest for a second straight Mountain West championship.
Herald-Journal
Juvenile court releases records in Ridgeline football bus incident
The Utah State Courts administration has released documents detailing felony-level allegations against three former Ridgeline High School football players accused of a hazing-style assault of teammates on a bus returning from an away game in August. The Herald Journal has also learned that there were two coaches on the bus...
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts —Oct. 5, 2022
Some of the leaves in the trees in our neighborhood are starting to show a hint of Fall with yellow. Reports are also heard that in some parts of the Sardine Canyon are already bursting out with bright orange and reds in their leaves. I remember a term used by Channel 5 Meterologist Mark Eubank referring to this time of year he called “Frummer” meaning the end of summer going into fall. So, I guess it’s Frummer Time!
Herald-Journal
North Logan Pumpkin Walk makes an early return to Cache Valley
October has officially begun — and the Cache Valley community has not been slow to get started on fall traditions. The North Logan Pumpkin Walk, usually held in mid-October, will be taking to Elk Ridge Park early this year, bringing 45 themed pumpkin displays to the valley Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8, as well as the following Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Cache Valley-based Dungeons and Dragons podcast receiving national, international attention
Over the last few weeks, a group of friends have regularly met to explore mines, experiment with magical spells, duel with ginormous spiders and venture into a world unfamiliar with many of realities’ norms. They embark on their quests from a room in Hyrum, surrounded by artistic depictions of...
Herald-Journal
Austin, Carol (Stevenson)
Austin Carol Stevenson Austin 80 Preston, Idaho passed away October 1, 2022. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at noon at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Carol (Stevenson) Austin
Carol (Stevenson) Austin 7/19/1942 - 10/1/2022 Carol Stevenson Austin, our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, returned to her Heavenly Father on October 1, 2022, to join her sweetheart at the age of 80. Carol was born on July 19, 1942, in Preston, Idaho the daughter of Merlin Dalley & Florence...
Herald-Journal
Smithfield awaits pump repair amid watering restrictions
Due to a pump failure at one of its wells, the city of Smithfield has issued an “urgent” notice to residents restricting all outdoor watering. City Manager Craig Giles said it could take a couple of weeks to repair the pump, and although the city has other sources of culinary water, the restriction is necessary to maintain tank levels for drinking, sanitation and fire coverage.
Herald-Journal
Local Scouts joining global 'on air' jamboree
Boy Scouts from Logan’s Troop 1 will be participating in the annual Jamboree-on-the-Air at Hyrum State Park, Oct. 15. Scouts from all over the world have been invited to share ideas and scouting experiences with their scouting peers using two-way amateur radio and satellite links as well as the internet. The Hyrum State Park JOTA/JOTI location will enable local Scouts to communicate via ham radio with Scouts from other states in the USA as well as Canada, Mexico and beyond.
Herald-Journal
Janae Langford and Robert Ashby
Dallin, Emma, Tessa, Holly, & Matthew announce the marriage of Janae Jensen Langford, daughter of Sandy Maxson to Robert Ashby, father of Rebekah, Garrett, and Ethan and son of Coy & Bonnie Ashby. They will sealed for time and all eternity in the Brigham City Temple on Friday, October 7th....
Herald-Journal
Joan (Ream) Bunderson
Joan (Ream) Bunderson 10/21/1940 - 9/29/2022 Joan Ream Bunderson achieved emeritus status on September 29, 2022. She was born on October 21st, 1940 in Montpelier Idaho to John Rodney Ream and Norma Ida Volker Ream. She spent her first few years in the old family home, until the house Rodney was building was completed in 1942. She grew up learning how to work hard on the ranch, riding horses and learning to value those laboring on the ranch by helping her mother and older sister provide meals for and take care of those workers. She also milked cows. She was frustrated growing up as her father said that a girl's place was in the house. She wanted to be out doing things, eventually earning a spot driving one of the tractors picking up hay bales. She attended Montpelier High school. She graduated from BYU in Provo with a degree in Clothing and Textiles, and went on to earn her Masters in psychology from Utah State University, where their first son was born. She taught at BYU and ISU, then taught high school at Bear Lake High School where she taught Home Economics, Chemistry, Algebra, psychology and Art. She could teach just about everything. She took a break from teaching to be an entrepreneur. She started a fabric store out of her house, and later in the old Burgoyne hotel building. When economic conditions became too much to continue the business, they closed the business, then for the next 20 years paid back the debts she and Floyd took on trying to keep the store afloat. She valued her name and her honor. She served as president of the Bear Lake grazing association for 30 years She took over being the business manager for the ranch from her mother and continued in that role throughout the rest of her life.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: Singing trio reaches regional, global audience
Editorial Note: Part 292 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, issues 1928-1934;Obituaries, Family stories of Melody Weaver; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.) The Melody Weaver trio had spent a winter season performing in Butte, MT and followed...
