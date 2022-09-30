Read full article on original website
Players Play a Role in the Mishandling of Concussions
Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington look back on a week full of people criticizing the league, team doctors, independent neurologists, coaches and even players for who they handle head injuries.
Jason Whitlock Says 'Glass Joe' Tua Tagovailoa Needs to Retire From the NFL
Jason Whitlock says Tua Tagovailoa needs to retire from the NFL, as Whitlock compares the concussed quarterback to ‘Glass Joe’, the flimsy tomato can boxing character from Nintendo’s notorious 1984 arcade game ‘Punch-Out!!’”
