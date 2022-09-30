Read full article on original website
Q2 AOW: Tucker Lind's 'cowboy mentality' leading Joliet towards postseason
JOLIET — Growing up on his family’s ranch just outside Joliet, Tucker Lind learned the value of hard work at a young age. That blue-collar approach to life is what has made him special on the football field. “We’ve kind of been raised on a ranch our whole...
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings Central sweeps soccer doubleheader with Laurel
LAUREL — Billings Central's girls and boys picked up emphatic wins on the road against Eastern A rival Laurel on Tuesday evening, with the girls winning 5-2 and the boys 4-1. Highlights of the action can be found above.
