Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family
CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
Could you pull a 6,000-pound truck? This organization hopes you will for a good cause
INDIANAPOLIS — If you and your friends have what it takes to pull a 6,000-pound moving truck, there's a nonprofit looking for your support. Wheaton World Wide Moving/Bekins Van Lines is hosting a truck pull on Thursday, Oct. 6 to raise money for Give Kids The World, a nonprofit resort in central Florida that hosts children with critical illnesses and their families for a free, weeklong vacation.
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
New 'beauty bar' at Riley Hospital gives NICU parents much needed pampering
INDIANAPOLIS — It's easy for Sarah Pulley to relate to moms who sit in her chair, not only at her own hair salon in Carmel, but at the salon she helps run inside Riley Hospital for Children. Pulley's daughter, Amelia, was born at just 27 weeks' gestation, spending 125...
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
East side neighborhood wants time to heal, but violence continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors say crime has not slowed down in an east Indianapolis neighborhood where one person was killed and two were wounded last Friday. Since that shooting, at least five more people were shot in the surrounding area. And, two of those people died. One of the shootings...
Downtown Indy, Inc. targets young people, families to move downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of people living in downtown Indianapolis is at an all-time high. More than 30,000 people live downtown now, but leaders with Downtown Indy, Inc. are hoping to increase that number over the next few years. The nonprofit said the goal is to get more young...
Carmel dad raffling off more of prized bourbon collection to find a cure for his son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father in Carmel is continuing his mission to prolong his 3-year-old son's life by raffling off more of his rare whiskey collection to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Wyatt Perdue's life includes a devastating genetic disorder. Doctors diagnosed him with cystic fibrosis through...
Shooting west of downtown Indy leaves 1 person in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot west of downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said it happened near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue around 7:15 p.m. That's near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street. (Note: The video above is a 13News...
Riley kids get sneak peek at Children's Museum's haunted house
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children's Hospital patients and their families got to check out the Indianapolis Children's Museum's Halloween haunted house. They got a special first-look Tuesday before anyone else. The Children's Museum offered lights-on and lights-off options for the kids and their families. Inpatient and outpatient kids, their siblings...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded on the east side of Indianapolis late Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue, near 26th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
1 dead, 3 injured in shootings within an hour Wednesday evening in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday. And, less than an hour later, a fourth person who had been shot showed up at a northeast side hospital. 6 p.m. The first happened just after 6 p.m. on...
Woman shot, carjacked at gas station on Indy's southwest side
A woman was shot in a suspected carjacking early Tuesday on Indianapolis' southwest side, police say.
Riley Hospital wagon stolen from Columbus 2-year-old
COLUMBUS, Indiana — A Columbus mom is asking for the community’s help after her son’s wagon was stolen from her home Wednesday night on his birthday. Alexandria Sutton said it isn’t just any wagon. It was a special gift to her 2-year-old son Avery from Riley Hospital for Children to help transport all his heavy medical equipment.
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor. […]
Welfare check leads to death investigation on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's near northeast side Monday morning. Police were conducting a welfare check near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon. Police arrived and found a man...
Anderson man known as 'The Can Man' hospitalized after being hit by SUV
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man, known throughout central Indiana as "The Can Man," was hit by an SUV on Sunday. Police said just before 8:45 p.m., 75-year-old Larry VanNess was hit by an SUV while crossing Jackson Street at the intersection with 11th Street. Van Ness was taken...
December trial set for man accused of shooting Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — Phillip Lee, the man accused of critically wounding a Richmond police officer during a shooting, is set to go to trial in December. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and several other drug charges. He is accused of shooting Richmond Police K-9 Officer Seara Burton during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Those charges are expected to be amended after Burton died from her injuries.
