Fishers, IN

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family

CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
Could you pull a 6,000-pound truck? This organization hopes you will for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS — If you and your friends have what it takes to pull a 6,000-pound moving truck, there's a nonprofit looking for your support. Wheaton World Wide Moving/Bekins Van Lines is hosting a truck pull on Thursday, Oct. 6 to raise money for Give Kids The World, a nonprofit resort in central Florida that hosts children with critical illnesses and their families for a free, weeklong vacation.
Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
Riley kids get sneak peek at Children's Museum's haunted house

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children's Hospital patients and their families got to check out the Indianapolis Children's Museum's Halloween haunted house. They got a special first-look Tuesday before anyone else. The Children's Museum offered lights-on and lights-off options for the kids and their families. Inpatient and outpatient kids, their siblings...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded on the east side of Indianapolis late Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue, near 26th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
Riley Hospital wagon stolen from Columbus 2-year-old

COLUMBUS, Indiana — A Columbus mom is asking for the community’s help after her son’s wagon was stolen from her home Wednesday night on his birthday. Alexandria Sutton said it isn’t just any wagon. It was a special gift to her 2-year-old son Avery from Riley Hospital for Children to help transport all his heavy medical equipment.
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor. […]
December trial set for man accused of shooting Richmond Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Phillip Lee, the man accused of critically wounding a Richmond police officer during a shooting, is set to go to trial in December. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and several other drug charges. He is accused of shooting Richmond Police K-9 Officer Seara Burton during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Those charges are expected to be amended after Burton died from her injuries.
