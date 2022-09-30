ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matlacha, FL

Pinecrest, FL
Sunset, FL
Matlacha, FL
Florida Government
38 drownings linked to Hurricane Ian so far, authorities say. Most were in Lee County

Lee County: 55 confirmed by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission has confirmed 46. Charlotte County: 24 confirmed by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The commission has confirmed two. Collier County: Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s Division of Emergency Management director, announced eight Collier County deaths on Friday...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian: Snook Inn, dome homes destroyed on Marco Island, reports say

Two icons of the Marco Island region did not survive Hurricane Ian, reports say. The Snook Inn said Friday on its Instagram that the powerful storm destroyed the dome homes off the island. "The iconic dome homes at Cape Romano sadly didn’t make it through this storm. If you were lucky enough to visit while they were still standing share your pics and be sure to tag us," the restaurant said.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
NORTH PORT, FL
Watch where you stack that yard waste, Englewood says

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - As storm debris pickup gets underway in many areas of the Suncoast, the Englewood Water District has a request -- watch where you stack that yard waste. “As you clear your property ... do not stack any debris on or around your backflow, our meters, fire...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Woman points gun at 2 others she thought skipped the line at Florida gas station, cops say

A woman was arrested over the weekend after pointing a gun at two other women who she thought tried to cut the line at a Fort Myers gas station, according to police. Terri Lynn Johns of North Fort Myers was arrested Saturday and was released hours later on a $75,000 bond, Lee County arrest records show. The 59-year-old woman faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and displaying a firearm during a felony.
FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers TV Station Continues Reporting Even After Hurricane Ian Flooded Its Studio & Forced It Off Air

A Fort Myers TV station continued to provide reports on social media and other platforms about the extent of damage from Hurricane Ian — which made landfall as a Cat. 4 storm on a nearby barrier island — even after Ian’s destruction forced it off the air. WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate owned by Fort Myers Broadcasting Company, was able to broadcast from its studios on Wednesday after power failure and after its studios flooded. “The station that you rely on is doing all that they can to get back to full power,” news anchor Lois Thome said in a message...
FORT MYERS, FL
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL

