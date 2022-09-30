ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

AZ Compass Prep 20, Madison Prep 18

Bullhead City Mohave 56, Wickenburg 21

Campo Verde 30, Gilbert 13

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 41, Glendale Deer Valley 21

Chandler Seton 15, Phoenix Hayden 12

Holbrook 50, Pinon 6

Mesa 48, Phoenix Camelback 30

Mesa Skyline 40, Mesa Dobson 16

Peoria 21, Sierra Linda 0

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63, Phoenix Desert Vista 35

Phoenix Sunnyslope 42, Glendale Arizona IHS 14

Skyline Prep 70, Imagine Prep Coolidge 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

