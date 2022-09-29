Read full article on original website
Auburn named a Week 5 loser after collapsing against LSU
Saturday was an all too familiar game for the Auburn Tigers. They took an early lead but proceeded to turn the ball over, fail to finish drives, make questionable play calling, and once again blew a double-digit lead before losing to LSU 21-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night. After the...
Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Exits Arkansas Game
The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads the Arkansas Razorbacks 14-0 early in the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide may face some serious adversity as the game continues. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, junior Bryce Young has exited the contest appearing to favor his right shoulder. Young pointed to his throwing...
saturdaytradition.com
No. 1 Georgia on upset alert heading to halftime vs. unranked Mizzou
No. 1 Georgia is currently in trouble on the road against an unranked Mizzou squad. The Bulldogs started the year on a tear before struggling last week against Kent State. This time around, the Bulldogs are locked in an SEC East battle but entered the road game as big favorites over the Tigers. So far, Georgia’s offense has had a particularly tough time getting going with quarterback Stetson Bennett post an inefficient half.
Sam Cosmi is the Commanders' latest injured offensive lineman
The Washington Commanders can’t seem to catch a break on the offensive line. Through four weeks, Washington’s offensive line has struggled to protect quarterback Carson Wentz and is also battling injury woes. Center Chase Roullier was lost for the season at the end of a Week 2 loss,...
Mike Farrell Sports
