College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
Ranking college football's remaining undefeated teams after Week 5
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. No. 9 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home...
College football rankings: USC Trojans hold steady in latest AP, Coaches Polls
Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans continue to win, and the college football poll voters continue to rank them among the country's best teams. Coming off a 42-25 home victory over Arizona State on Saturday night, the Trojans held steady at No. 6 in both major polls released on Sunday. USC is now ...
Clemson stays put in the Coaches Poll after a top-10 win
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a big week hosting College GameDay and walking away with a top 10-win over rival NC State to remain undefeated. Clemson taking down NC State wasn’t the only exciting action around the ACC, with Wake Forest pulling out a big-time win on the road against Florida State. Arguably the most interesting outcome of the week for the conference was Georgia Tech pulling off a road win over Pittsburgh. Outside the conference, Georgia struggled again this week, squeaking by Missouri and a kicker who was nailing 50-yarders. It was another wild week of college football. You can see below what...
247Sports
Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 5
After Lincoln Riley was hired last November, he completely rebuilt the USC football coaching staff and roster. That sent a lot of former Trojan coaches and players to continue their careers elsewhere. In this new feature we call "Orbiting USC's exes," we will try to keep you updated on how...
ESPN shakes up FPI Top 25 rankings following upset-filled Week 5 in college football
This season has been filled with upsets across college football, and Week 5 was no exception. Ten ranked teams fell during the action, five of which came against unranked opponent. Following Saturday’s slate, ESPN has shaken up its FPI Top 25 rankings as the page turns towards Week 6.
A look at the Pac-12 quarterback commits during their senior season
A look at how the Pac-12 quarterback commits are performing during their senior season. Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman has been lighting up the state sheet, especially in the last three games, where he's thrown 16 touchdown passes with zero inteceptions and has thrown for 1,006 in the three game win-streak. The Arizona commit is 122-for-171 for 1,957 yards passing through six games with 26 touchdown passes to six interceptions (with three coming in the first game). Dorman has also rushed for three touchdowns and has the Wolves sitting at 4-2 on the year. Dorman is a four-star in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings, checking in as the No. 16 quarterback nationally and the No. 2 propect in Colorado in 2023.
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, latest CFB Playoff projections
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Penn State to host top quarterback for a game; where do Lions rank among nation's unbeaten teams?: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Oct. 4 include a new recruiting visitor plus where the Lions rank among the unbeaten teams nationally. It’s time to dive into Tuesday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football. Penn State tweets of the day. We...
Mike Farrell Sports
ABOUT
A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.https://mikefarrellsports.com
