College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson stays put in the Coaches Poll after a top-10 win

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a big week hosting College GameDay and walking away with a top 10-win over rival NC State to remain undefeated. Clemson taking down NC State wasn’t the only exciting action around the ACC, with Wake Forest pulling out a big-time win on the road against Florida State. Arguably the most interesting outcome of the week for the conference was Georgia Tech pulling off a road win over Pittsburgh. Outside the conference, Georgia struggled again this week, squeaking by Missouri and a kicker who was nailing 50-yarders. It was another wild week of college football. You can see below what...
247Sports

Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 5

After Lincoln Riley was hired last November, he completely rebuilt the USC football coaching staff and roster. That sent a lot of former Trojan coaches and players to continue their careers elsewhere. In this new feature we call "Orbiting USC's exes," we will try to keep you updated on how...
247Sports

A look at the Pac-12 quarterback commits during their senior season

A look at how the Pac-12 quarterback commits are performing during their senior season. Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman has been lighting up the state sheet, especially in the last three games, where he's thrown 16 touchdown passes with zero inteceptions and has thrown for 1,006 in the three game win-streak. The Arizona commit is 122-for-171 for 1,957 yards passing through six games with 26 touchdown passes to six interceptions (with three coming in the first game). Dorman has also rushed for three touchdowns and has the Wolves sitting at 4-2 on the year. Dorman is a four-star in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings, checking in as the No. 16 quarterback nationally and the No. 2 propect in Colorado in 2023.
