A look at how the Pac-12 quarterback commits are performing during their senior season. Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman has been lighting up the state sheet, especially in the last three games, where he's thrown 16 touchdown passes with zero inteceptions and has thrown for 1,006 in the three game win-streak. The Arizona commit is 122-for-171 for 1,957 yards passing through six games with 26 touchdown passes to six interceptions (with three coming in the first game). Dorman has also rushed for three touchdowns and has the Wolves sitting at 4-2 on the year. Dorman is a four-star in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings, checking in as the No. 16 quarterback nationally and the No. 2 propect in Colorado in 2023.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO