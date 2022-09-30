ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 32-23 on Sunday. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has faced turnover issues this season, as he’s now tallied 3 total fumbles after losing a fumble on Sunday. Russell Wilson sent a strong message to Denver’s running back after the game, per […] The post Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 5

Injuries and inconsistencies are starting to ramp up and impact your fantasy football roster, something that you should be looking to fix via other means. Addressing your roster’s shortcomings through your Week 5 waiver wire pickups is going to be a turning point for the future of your team, one that could put you on a course to make the championship game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Even in a loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still managed to score a minor victory for himself. According to OptaSTATS, Brady just became the first player in the history of the NFL to pull off the performance he just had in the Bucs’ 41-31defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas […] The post Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Atlanta Falcons#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch

The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
MADISON, WI
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s major problem he can’t ignore anymore

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears

The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries

The New York Giants are 3-1 after a Week 4 win. For a fanbase so unfamiliar with a winning record in recent memory, it is a sight to behold. However, the team still has a lot of problems to fix going forward, especially at the quarterback spot. Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both suffered injuries […] The post Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks will pit two teams going in the opposite directions against one another. The Saints are coming off their third straight loss, losing to the Minnesota Vikings in London, 28-25. Prior to that, they put forth an awful performance against the lowly Carolina Panthers. New Orleans lost that game 22-14 and were lucky to even get that close. Meanwhile, the Seahawks nearly dropped a 50-burger on the Detroit Lions in a 48-45 shootout. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense has been far better than anyone expected this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Raiders

With a Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 matchup against Raiders on Monday Night Football, all eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes as he looks to continue his domination of the division rival. The Chiefs have won eight of the last nine meetings, which include a 48-9 drubbing, a 41-14 shellacking, a 40-9 hammer job and […] The post Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy