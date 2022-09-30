ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis police investigate the city's 68 homicide of 2022

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Altv_0iGAmdHu00

Mayor Frey names Brian O'Hara as nominee for Minneapolis police chief 01:27

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 37-year-old woman – the city's 68th homicide of the year.

The body of LaTiffany Lessley, 37, was found Tuesday afternoon inside a home on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North.

Investigators determined the death was suspicious, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that it was caused by "multiple sharp force injuries."

Police are still searching for the killer. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers , or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital. No arrests have been made. It's the 69th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery

EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities say two people have been charged with robbing an ATM technician last week.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. Sept. 30 at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole about $113,000 in cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles -- a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. Charges indicate he is 30-year-old Christopher Jerel Harris, of Houston, Texas.The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100. Eventually they were able to track the location of the vehicle as it was a rental car. The driver of that vehicle, 29-year-old Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, also of Houston, was taken into custody.Police believe two other people were involved in the case.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate shooting along Freemont Ave. North

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis.Police say the shooting happened near Freemont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police say that homicide investigators did respond to the scene due to the serious nature of the injuries the man sustained.No one is currently in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death

MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fire at Stevens House in September was intentionally set, investigators say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As suspected, in a report released on Tuesday fire investigators ruled a fire at the historic John H Stevens House in September was intentionally set. That fire on September 20 was the second fire at the 173-year-old house that stands at Minnehaha Park in two months. The cause of the first fire on August 30 remains undetermined.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime
WJON

St. Paul Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A St. Paul man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses. According to court documents, on June 16, 2020, 23-year-old Devon Glover, and his co-defendant 21-year-old Marshawn Davison committed an armed robbery at a restaurant in Bloomington. During the course of the robbery, Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant owner. Glover then took cash from the register.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000

Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.
EDINA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days

(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
daystech.org

Man charged in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring skips court

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – One of the suspects in a Minneapolis cell phone theft ring, who’s now dealing with racketeering costs, missed his court docket date on Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged a dozen suspects with racketeering within the case. Prosecutors are going after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officers who shot man with sword in North Branch identified

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- The three officers who shot and wounded a man armed with a sword on Friday evening in North Branch have been identified.Two North Branch police officers - Tyler Lawson and Kyle Lund - fired their patrol rifles. Chisago County Sergeant James Mott fired less-lethal rounds, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.The 31-year-old man they shot is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to recover.Police responded to the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court around 10 p.m. on Friday on a report of a suicidal man. They found the man in the driveway, carrying a sword. Though they told him to drop the sword multiple times, he refused and started walking towards the officers.Mott, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, fired less-lethal rounds. Lawson and Kyle, who each have less than five years of experience, fired their rifles. The incident was captured on body-worn cameras. The three officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka man arrested in FBI sting, charged with possessing machine gun and meth

ANOKA, Minn. - A 50-year-old Anoka man faces federal charges for allegedly illegally possessing a machine gun and meth. Darrian Mitchell Nguyen was arrested on Tuesday in an FBI sting operation. He is charged with one count of possessing with intent to distribute meth, possessing a machine gun, and possessing an unregistered fully automatic rifle.Court documents say that the FBI received a tip from a confidential source, who said that Nguyen possessed explosive devices, firearms, and methamphetamine, and had shown interest in joining an anti-government group. The source said Nguyen kept these weapons in "secret" rooms built within his house.The source said...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

ACLU lawsuit leads to changes in how a Minnesota police department handles citizens filming officers

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A church secretary was cited for filming officers, but now it's that police department that's paying up. Amy Koopman started livestreaming on Facebook when she saw Robbinsdale officers pointing guns at two Black men in August of 2018. That stream landed her in legal trouble, but the story doesn't end there. "Three squad cars with three officers out of their cars, guns drawn on what I could see at the time was one Black man," Koopman said.The seminary graduate says she recorded the activity, fearful of the potential outcome."Because what was in my mind [was] Philando Castile," Koopman said.In...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy