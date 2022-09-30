Minneapolis police investigate the city's 68 homicide of 2022

Mayor Frey names Brian O'Hara as nominee for Minneapolis police chief 01:27

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 37-year-old woman – the city's 68th homicide of the year.

The body of LaTiffany Lessley, 37, was found Tuesday afternoon inside a home on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North.

Investigators determined the death was suspicious, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that it was caused by "multiple sharp force injuries."

Police are still searching for the killer. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers , or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).