Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Charts Turn Green. Is It Uptober Time?
Ethereum lost a considerable amount of its value over the last two months. It retraced by more than 20% from its peak in August. With this in mind, many traders expect a full recovery this month. Before the start of the current 30-day period, the standing sentiment of “BTC always...
Report: Bitcoin Records Highest Level of Correlation With Gold in a Year
Bitcoin’s (BTC) level of correlation with gold has recently hit a yearly high, according to a Tuesday blog post by crypto market data provider Kaiko. The report noted that compared to the past year, the relationship level between both assets has increased as bitcoin has become more correlated to gold.
NYDIG on Track to Buy $720M in BTC Amid Record-Breaking Bitcoin Balance
Bitcoin investment firm New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has secured approximately $720 million in funding for its Institutional Bitcoin (BTC) Fund. If approved, the funds could be used to purchase BTC. 59 Investors Raises $720 Million. The filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that...
Top Five Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LINK.
Last week, most cryptocurrencies closed with notable losses. Few assets saw notable increases that reflected in the global cryptocurrency market cap. The sector opened the previous week at $926 billion. As the intraweek session progressed, it gradually decreased in worth. However, the drop was not significant as it failed to...
Dogecoin Analysis: DOGE Gains 9% Following Elon Musk Renewed Interest in Twitter
Dogecoin regained momentum following the news that Elon Musk will go ahead with the purchase of Twitter at the initial price. The billionaire has always voiced his support for the token. As a result, the announcement triggered a price rally. DOGE opened the current intraday session at $0.060 and is...
American-based Firm Stash Offers Eight Cryptocurrencies to Two Million Users
American-based investment company Stash has now enabled a crypto offering on its platform by giving access to eight cryptocurrencies for its two million users to buy and trade, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. Stash Enables Crypto Offering. As part of its investment policy, Stash believes that its investors should be exposed...
Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower
Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower Wednesday after briefly heading into the green late in the day. Its early rally this week was the biggest since the spring of 2020, spurred in part by hopes a softening economy may convince central banks to take it easier on interest rate hikes. Analysts have said such hopes may be premature. Other major U.S. indexes including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also lost ground. Oil prices rose after the OPEC+ cartel ordered production cuts. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks turned modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, erasing an early slide and placing the market on course to add to its big gains this week. A late burst of buying flipped the major indexes into the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern, after having been down 1.8% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
Blockchain Protocol XDC Raises $50M for Ecosystem Expansion
XinFin Digital Contract (XDC), a blockchain protocol focused on real-world global trade and finance applications, has secured $50 million in funding to boost its ecosystem development. According to the press release, its founders allocated some of their tokens to acquire the funds through a partnership with global alternative investment group...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Network to Auction Assets on October 20
Beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network plans to auction its assets on October 20, following in the footsteps of Voyager Digital, which recently concluded its auction. Celsius to Auction Some Assets. According to a recent court document filed at the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York...
USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social to Bring Web3 to The Masses
A USDC integration with DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, is launching next week. The integration gives DeSo a financial bridge to millions of Ethereum users and DApps, giving them one-click access to end-to-end encrypted on-chain messaging and a full “Twitter-like” feature set.
Analysis-As British lender HSBC considers Canada unit sale, antitrust issues loom
TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - As British lender HSBC Plc explores a potential sale of its Canadian unit, lawyers and analysts say the country's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.
